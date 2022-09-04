Skip to main content

Week 2 Odds: West Virginia vs Kansas

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

The West Virginia Mountaineers lost in heartbreaking fashion in the season opener against their bitter rival, the Pitt Panthers. Despite the fourth quarter collapse, the Mountaineers were impressive. This week, WVU returns to Morgantown for their home opener against the Kansas Jayhawks, their first home night game in four years. 

According to SI Sportsbook, West Virginia is a 12.5-point favorite and the total currently sits at 57.5.

WEST VIRGINIA TRENDS

West Virginia is 2-4 ATS in the last six games.

The total has gone OVER in five of West Virginia's last six games versus Kansas.

West Virginia is 9-2 SU in last eleven home games.

The total has gone OVER in 12 of West Virginia's last 18 games when playing as the favorite.

West Virginia is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

KANSAS TRENDS

Kansas is 4-1 ATS in the last five games.

The total has gone OVER in 14 of Kansas' last 20 games.

Kansas is 6-2-1 ATS in the last nine games versus West Virginia.

Kansas is 0-8 SU in the last eight games versus West Virginia.

Kansas is 3-17 SU in the last 20 games.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Neal Brown Pitt Postgame
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Delivers Message to Fans Sunday Evening

By Schuyler Callihan
Mar 12, 2010; New York, NY, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Da'Sean Butler (1) is defended by Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Luke Harangody (44) during the second half during the semi final round of the 2010 Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden. West Virginia defeated Notre Dame 53-51.
Mountaineers in the Pros

REPORT: Butler Joins Knicks Staff

By Christopher Hall
Screen Shot 2022-09-04 at 11.23.44 AM
Football

WATCH: WVU Commit Jahiem White Makes Unreal Touchdown Catch

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_5792
Football

Helmet Stickers: WVU's Top Performers in Week 1

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_5183
Football

Backyard Brawl Set Records for TV Ratings

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_5909
Football

Sunday Morning Thoughts: A Missed Opportunity

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_5500
Football

Backyard Brawl Highlight Video

By Julia Mellett
DSC_5748
Football

Backyard Brawl Game Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett