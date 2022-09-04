Week 2 Odds: West Virginia vs Kansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers lost in heartbreaking fashion in the season opener against their bitter rival, the Pitt Panthers. Despite the fourth quarter collapse, the Mountaineers were impressive. This week, WVU returns to Morgantown for their home opener against the Kansas Jayhawks, their first home night game in four years.

According to SI Sportsbook, West Virginia is a 12.5-point favorite and the total currently sits at 57.5.

WEST VIRGINIA TRENDS

West Virginia is 2-4 ATS in the last six games.

The total has gone OVER in five of West Virginia's last six games versus Kansas.

West Virginia is 9-2 SU in last eleven home games.

The total has gone OVER in 12 of West Virginia's last 18 games when playing as the favorite.

West Virginia is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

KANSAS TRENDS

Kansas is 4-1 ATS in the last five games.

The total has gone OVER in 14 of Kansas' last 20 games.

Kansas is 6-2-1 ATS in the last nine games versus West Virginia.

Kansas is 0-8 SU in the last eight games versus West Virginia.

Kansas is 3-17 SU in the last 20 games.

