Week 4 Odds: West Virginia at Virginia Tech

West Virginia picked up its first win of the 2022 season on Saturday against Towson and now looks to take that momentum with them to Blacksburg when they face Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers regained control of the Black Diamond Trophy last year with a 27-21 over the Hokies in Morgantown.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia is a 2.5-point favorite and the total currently sits at 53.

WEST VIRGINIA TRENDS

The total has gone OVER in four of West Virginia's last five games.

West Virginia is 5-1 ATS in its last six games played in September.

West Virginia is 2-9 SU in its last 11 road games.

WVU is 3-7 SU in its last 10 games against Virginia Tech.

WVU is 2-5 SU in its last 7 games against ACC teams.

VIRGINIA TECH TRENDS

Virginia Tech is 4-10 ATS in its last 14 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Virginia Tech's last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Virginia Tech's last 12 home games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of the last seven games against West Virginia.

Virginia Tech is 1-4 ATS in the last five games played in September.

