Week 5 Bowl Projections for West Virginia

Before Week 5 gets underway, we take a quick glance around the media to see where WVU is projected to land in bowl mania.

CBS Sports: No bowl projection.

USA Today: No bowl projection.

College Football News: No bowl projection.

ESPN: No bowl projection.

Sports Illustrated: No bowl projection

Mountaineers Now on SI/FanNation: No bowl projection.

Sporting News: No bowl projection.

Athlon Sports: No bowl projection.

ActionNetwork: No bowl projection.

Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.

Allstate Sugar

Valero Alamo

Cheez-It

Texas

AutoZone Liberty

Guaranteed Rate

Lockheed Martin

Armed Forces Bowl

SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

West Virginia is 16-23 all-time in bowl games.

