Skip to main content

Week 5 Bowl Projections for West Virginia

A look at where the Mountaineers may end up in the postseason.

Before Week 5 gets underway, we take a quick glance around the media to see where WVU is projected to land in bowl mania.

CBS Sports: No bowl projection.

USA Today: No bowl projection.

College Football News: No bowl projection.

ESPN: No bowl projection.

Sports Illustrated: No bowl projection

Mountaineers Now on SI/FanNation: No bowl projection.

Sporting News: No bowl projection.

Athlon Sports: No bowl projection.

ActionNetwork: No bowl projection.

Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.

Allstate Sugar

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_17226928_168388579_lowres (1)

WVU's Keys to the Game vs Texas

USATSI_17200110_168388579_lowres

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Texas

uniforms

WVU Releases Uniform Combo vs Texas

Valero Alamo

Cheez-It

Texas

AutoZone Liberty

Guaranteed Rate

Lockheed Martin

Armed Forces Bowl

SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

West Virginia is 16-23 all-time in bowl games.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17226928_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

WVU's Keys to the Game vs Texas

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17200110_168388579_lowres
Football

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Texas

By Schuyler Callihan
uniforms
Football

WVU Releases Uniform Combo vs Texas

By Schuyler Callihan
Walk Thru Game Day Show (1)
Football

Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia at Texas Preview + Prediction

By Schuyler Callihan
Oct 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Jaylan Ford (41) looks to contain Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) in the second half of an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium.
Football

Know Your Foe: Texas Defensive Breakdown

By Christopher Hall
Oliver Straw
Football

Influx of Aussie Punters Has Changed Special Teams Approach

By Julia Mellett
USATSI_19092245_168388579_lowres
Football

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia at Texas

By Schuyler Callihan
Red Bold News Youtube Thumbnail
Football

Between The Eers: Does WVU Have the Best RB Room in the Big 12?

By Schuyler Callihan