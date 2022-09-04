Skip to main content
USC Defeats Rice 66-14
Updated Week 1 Bowl Game Projections for College Football

After a Saturday lineup of shutouts and top-ranked matchups, we circle back with updated predictions for this year’s bowl matchups.

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes
Florida Gators
Florida Gators

Week 1 is almost all the way in the books and the New Year’s Six picture looks a touch different thanks to some top 25 matchups to open the season. The Utes were in our initial Playoff, but they took a (slight) tumble into the Rose Bowl after their loss to Florida. Now, the Pac-12’s Playoff hopes are more dented than expected after Utah and Oregon both lost. But with plenty of season action left, there will be plenty of chances to change the bowl picture before it's all decided. For now, here are SI's (still too early) updated Week 1 bowl predictions.  

All times are Eastern.

College Football Playoff

Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Alabama vs. Ohio State

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Georgia vs. Clemson

Stetson Bennett throws before Georgia’s game vs. Oregon.

Georgia's 49-3 win over Oregon on Saturday proved that the reigning national champs are contenders once again.

New Year’s Six

Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame
Miami vs. Notre Dame

Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Dec. 31, noon, ESPN)
SEC vs. Big 12
Florida vs. Oklahoma

Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)
At-large vs. at-large
BYU vs. Baylor

Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Michigan vs. Utah

Other bowls

Dec. 30

Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., Barstool)
Mountain West vs. MAC
Toledo vs. Wyoming

Wyoming beat Tulsa in double overtime on Saturday with a 30-yard game-winning field goal.

Dec. 31

Music City Bowl, Nashville (Noon, ABC)
Big Ten vs. SEC
Michigan State vs. Kentucky

Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (Noon, ESPN2)
Big Ten/ACC vs. SEC
Wake Forest vs. Tennessee

Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)
SEC vs. Big Ten
Ole Miss vs. Penn State

