WVU Beats Out Two SEC Schools for Massive D-Lineman Jaylen Thomas

The first day of the early signing period brought the most action for West Virginia, but the staff is far from being finished. Early Thursday morning, junior college defensive lineman Jaylen Thomas (6'3", 313 lbs) of Northwest Mississippi Community College signed with the Mountaineers.

Thomas also visited Tennessee and Arkansas in recent weeks.

He also held offers from Arkansas State, Baylor, Boise State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia State, Iowa State, Jacksonville State, Kansas, Kansas State, Memphis, Old Dominion, Sacramento State, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Syracuse, Temple, Texas State, Troy, UNLV, and Vanderbilt.

This season for the Rangers, he collected 18 tackles, three forced fumbles. 2.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks

Position-by-Position Breakdown

QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown

RB: Lawrence Autry, Martavious Boswell, Chris Talley, Amari Latimer, SirPaul Cheeks

WR: Charlie Hanafin, Malachi Thompson, Robert Oliver, Keon Hutchins, Kedrick Triplett, Landon Drumm, Greg Wilfred

TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush, Xavier Anderson

OL: Aidan Woods, Camden Goforth, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Kevin Brown, Deshawn Woods, Jonas Muya

DL: Carter Kessler, Cam Mallory, Kamdon Gillespie, Yendor Mack, Jaylen Thomas

EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Jeremiah Johnson

LB: Cameron Dwyer

CB: Makhi Boone, Simaj Hill, Vincent Smith, Rayshawn Reynolds, Da'Mun Allen

S: Jayden Ballard, Emory Snyder, Miles Khatri, S Da'Mare Williams, Rickey Giles

P: Chase Ridley

ATH: Matt Sieg, John Johnson

