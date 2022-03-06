West Virginia Adds Transfer Kicker
West Virginia receives commitment from Florida State tranfer
On Sunday morning, Florida State kicker Parker Grothaus announced his intentions to transfer to West Virginia University.
The former walk-on averaged 60.6 yards on 63 kickoffs with 29 touchbacks last season.
On Thursday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown mentioned the staff would add a kicker in the coming weeks.
