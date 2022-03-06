West Virginia Adds Transfer Kicker

On Sunday morning, Florida State kicker Parker Grothaus announced his intentions to transfer to West Virginia University.

The former walk-on averaged 60.6 yards on 63 kickoffs with 29 touchbacks last season.

On Thursday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown mentioned the staff would add a kicker in the coming weeks.

