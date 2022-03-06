Skip to main content

West Virginia Adds Transfer Kicker

West Virginia receives commitment from Florida State tranfer

On Sunday morning, Florida State kicker Parker Grothaus announced his intentions to transfer to West Virginia University. 

The former walk-on averaged 60.6 yards on 63 kickoffs with 29 touchbacks last season. 

On Thursday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown mentioned the staff would add a kicker in the coming weeks. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Florida State Seminoles place kicker Parker Grothaus (37) kicks off. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish lead the Florida State Seminoles 17-14 at the half Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Football

West Virginia Adds Transfer Kicker

By Christopher Hall21 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) dribbles the ball against Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

West Virginia Meets K-State in the Big 12 Tourney

By Christopher Hall1 hour ago
Malik Curry, Sean McNeil, Taz Sherman postgame
Basketball

WATCH: McNeil, Sherman, Curry TCU Postgame

By Christopher Hall16 hours ago
Mar 7, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins reacts during the first half against the Baylor Bears at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins TCU Postgame

By Christopher Hall16 hours ago
USATSI_17803237_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over TCU

By Schuyler Callihan17 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) drives down the lane during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

West Virginia Snaps Skid on Senior Day

By Christopher Hall17 hours ago
USATSI_17525860_168388579_lowres (3)
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs TCU

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
USATSI_15672027_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs TCU

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago