West Virginia Falls Short in Backyard Brawl

PITTSBURGH - The West Virginia Mountaineers came up short in the upset over the No. 17 Pitt Panthers Thursday night 3831

The Panthers methodically moved down the field on their second possession and put the points of the game on the board but settled for a field goal following an 11 play 73-yard drive.

West Virginia answered on the ensuing possession after freshman CJ Donaldson took the handoff 44 yards to the Pitt 10-yard line. Then, JT Daniles linked up with Byrce Ford-Wheaton on the fade as the Mountaineers grabbed the lead 7-3.

After the Pitt defense held the Mountaineers deep in their own territory, the Pitt offense took over near midfield was on the march once again crossing over into West Virginia territory before a 14-yard completion to Bub Means and an immediate fumble as WVU linebacker Lee Kpogba pounced on the loose ball.

Sep 1, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Kaden Prather (3) runs after a catch past Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Brandon Hill (9) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Two plays later, a quick pass to Kaden Prather resulted in a fumble in the Panthers were back in business at the Mountaineer 37-yard line, and six plays later, the Panthers reclaimed the lead on a four-yard touchdown run, 10-7 with 3:23 left to play in the first half.

On the ensuing possession, and facing a third and 13, receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton kept the drive alive, tracking down a high deflected ball and bringing it down for a 15-yard gain. The Mountaineers drove to the Pitt seven-yard line but settled for a field goal as time expired to tie the game at 10.

The West Virginia defense held Pitt to a three and out to open the second half, then CJ Donaldson busted through the line, blocking the punt and Hershey McLaurin scooped up the ball and took it to the five. Then, on the first play of the drive, Donaldson punched it in to give the Mountaineers a 17-10 advantage.

Midway through the third quarter, Jared Wayne brought in the pass on a crossing route and was off to the races before West Virginia safety Aubrey Burkes caught him from behind from the one. Two plays later, Daniel Carter carried it over, tying the game at 17.

The Pitt defense held the Mountaineers to a three and out, and the Panthers offense carried the momentum after Hammon hauled in a swing pass and turned up field for 49 yards, setting himself up with a tough 11-yard touchdown run to give the Panthers back the lead 24-17.

The Mountaineer offense answered on the following possession with a nine-yard 75-yard touchdown drive, highlighted by a 20-yard dash from Donaldson, and tying the game at 24.

On the Mountaineers ensuing possession, Donaldson burst up the middle for 39 yards, then it was Tony Mathis Jr. busting to the outside for 23 yards before JT Daniles snuck it to give the Mountaineers the lead 31-24 with 10:37 left to play in the half.

The Panthers tied the game with 3:41 left in the game after Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis took advantage of two Mountaineer cornerbacks out of the game and slung the ball down the field for a 90-yard scoring drive.

Then, on the second play of the following drive, the pass to Bryce Ford-Wheaton slipped through his hands, off his helmet and into the hands of Pitt cornerback MH. Devonshire, who proceeded to take it back for the score and the Panthers held a 38-31 lead with 2:58 remaining in the game.

West Virginia had to drive 75 yards in just under three minutes. A 32-yard pass to Mike O'Laughlin got the Mountaineers down to the Pitt 22-yard line but a sack set the Mountaineers back 10 yards before recouping the loss on the next play with a completion to Reese Smith. However, the Mountaineers took another sack and were looking at a fourth and sixteen. JT Daniels dropped back to pass and connected with Reese Smith over the middle at the one-yard line but after a review, the call was overturned as Pitt grabbed the victory 38-31.

The Mountaineers are back in action on September 10 to take on the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineers Field with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 pm.

