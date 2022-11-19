Skip to main content

West Virginia Falls to Kansas State

The Mountaineers drop seventh game of the season

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6) officially fell out of bowl eligibility after the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (8-3, 6-2) manhandled the Mountaineers 48-31 Saturday evening. 

Kansas State took the opening drive of the game 69 yards on five plays, capped off by a 15-yard run and the early 7-0 lead. 

The Wildcats defense added to the lead on the Mountaineers opening possession after Cincere Mason picked off the pass from Garrett Greene intended for Sam James on a crossing route over the middle and returned it 37 yards for the touchdown. 

The West Virginia offense bounced back, moving the ball with ease down the field before Greene connected with Sam James from 26 yards out and the Mountaineers were back within seven.

West Virginia defensive back Malachi Ruffin stepped in front of a Will Howard pass and returned it 43 yards for the touchdown and set up the game-tying extra point, but Casey Legg missed the field goal and Kansas State held a one-point advantage 14-13. 

Nov 19, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas State Wildcats tight end Ben Sinnott (34) celebrates with Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Kansas State ripped off three consecutive touchdown drives. In total, the Wildcats ran 13 plays and accumulated 162 yards in the three drives. 

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers were able to keep pace, with Greene connecting with Sam James twice for a touchdown pass, highlighted by a 71-yard TD over the middle. However, Casey Legg missed another extra point and the offense missed on a two-point conversion and the Mountaineers found themselves down 10, 35-25 with just under seven minutes remaining in the first half.

Kansas State added a pair of field goals before the end of the half and took a 41-25 lead into halftime. 

West Virginia and Kansas State went scoreless in the third quarter, but Howard hit a streaking Malik Knowles down the left sideline for the 43-yard touchdown and extending the lead 48-25. 

The Mountaineer offense responded on the ensuing possession, doing their damage on the ground with Jaylan Anderson rumbling for a tough 23-yard run and Greene finished the drive with a 13-yard touchdown drive. WVU, again, failed on the two-point conversion and trailed 48-31 with 9:30 left in the game. 

