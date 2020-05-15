West Virginia Football, Hoops Should Add Throwback Uniforms

Throughout the years, West Virginia has had several different uniforms both on the football field and on the basketball court. However, they usually just update their current uniform set and don't ever flash any throwback classics.

This is something nearly every school in the Power Five does, and it is time for West Virginia to join along. Heck, even Mountaineer basketball forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. agrees.

You can't help but think how neat a throwback uniform from the Jerry West era would be. The thin shoulder straps and royal blue look that is sported below by West Virginia alum and actress, Kim Webster would instantly become a fan favorite - maybe more so the home white version.

For the football side of things, that could go all the way back to when they wore the true "old gold" helmets from the 1960's-70's. If you're not a fan of that, maybe going back to the Major Harris days with the outlined numbers and the "Flying WV" on side of the shoulder pads with stripes running down the pants. That would be a perfect look for a homecoming type atmosphere against a big-time opponent.

Recently, the football team brought back the white helmet that displayed the state on the sides, which fans thought was a nice touch.

Do you think West Virginia should add some throwbacks to their current uniform get up? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

