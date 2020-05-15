MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

West Virginia Football, Hoops Should Add Throwback Uniforms

Schuyler Callihan

Throughout the years, West Virginia has had several different uniforms both on the football field and on the basketball court. However, they usually just update their current uniform set and don't ever flash any throwback classics.

This is something nearly every school in the Power Five does, and it is time for West Virginia to join along. Heck, even Mountaineer basketball forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. agrees. 

You can't help but think how neat a throwback uniform from the Jerry West era would be. The thin shoulder straps and royal blue look that is sported below by West Virginia alum and actress, Kim Webster would instantly become a fan favorite - maybe more so the home white version.

For the football side of things, that could go all the way back to when they wore the true "old gold" helmets from the 1960's-70's. If you're not a fan of that, maybe going back to the Major Harris days with the outlined numbers and the "Flying WV" on side of the shoulder pads with stripes running down the pants. That would be a perfect look for a homecoming type atmosphere against a big-time opponent.

Recently, the football team brought back the white helmet that displayed the state on the sides, which fans thought was a nice touch.

Do you think West Virginia should add some throwbacks to their current uniform get up? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: DougityDog Releases Sam James' 2019 Highlight Video

The best WVU highlight creator in the game is back at it with latest release

Schuyler Callihan

2023 Defensive End Daniel Harris "Very Excited" About West Virginia Offer

The Mountaineer coaching staff offers an up and coming stud lineman

Schuyler Callihan

Daxter Miles Jr. to Join Best Virginia in TBT

Best Virginia has announced a new member of their TBT squad

John Pentol

REPORT: Geno Smith Re-signs with Seahawks

The former Mountaineer gunslinger remains in Seattle

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Sends Offer to 2023 Florida Athlete

The Mountaineers are beginning to turn their attention to the freshman class

Schuyler Callihan

WVU President Gordon Gee "Believes" There Will be Football

West Virginia University President Gordon Gee says he "Believes" there will be football this fall

Christopher Hall

2023 Defensive End Receives WVU Offer, Looking to Set Up Visit Soon

West Virginia gets in early on 2023 defensive end

Schuyler Callihan

NFL in West Virginia?

Several NFL teams may be forced to change their plans in preparation for the 2020 season

Schuyler Callihan

Several WVU Greats Stand Out to 2022 Defensive End

The West Virginia coaching staff has extended another offer

Schuyler Callihan

Mental Health is Top Priority for Neal Brown

WVU head coach Neal Brown has made player mental health his top priority

Christopher Hall