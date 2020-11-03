SI.com
MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Football Report Card: Week 9

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers came away with a dominating 37-10 victory this past Saturday over No. 16 Kansas State. How did each side of the ball grade out? Let's take a look!

OFFENSE: A

Tremendous balance and efficiency fueled the Mountaineers' offense last Saturday and put together a complete performance from start to finish for the first time this season. Quarterback Jarret Doege was rock solid completing 22 of 34 passes for 301 yards and a pair of touchdowns. What was the most impressive part of the day was that Doege completed at least two balls to eight different receivers - EIGHT. Speaking of the receivers, they got back on track in this game and the drops were not an issue for seemingly the first time in quite a while. They hit on a couple of big plays and even got tight end Mike O'Laughlin involved in the passing game.

As far as the running game goes, Leddie Brown was his usual self going over 100 yards yet again, but Alec Sinkfield returned to form rushing for 85 yards on 14 carries and busted one run for 36 yards in the first half. The big guys up front really controlled the line of scrimmage despite giving up two sacks. 

DEFENSE: A+

The defense had a rough outing last week in Lubbock and there was some concern that maybe this unit wasn't as good as we thought. Well, they laid that to rest by absolutely shutting down the Wildcats. Kansas State was held to just 225 yards of total offense and only gained 73 yards in the 2nd half. K-State QB Will Howard tossed three interceptions and was sacked twice on the day. The pressure wasn't as good as it has been but it was enough to effect the pocket and effect his decisions. 

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

If it weren't for Malik Knowles nearly busting a kickoff return for a touchdown, I would have handed out another A. Kicker Evan Staley had to exit the game with a leg injury and Casey Legg filled in nicely going 4/4 on extra-point attempts and going 2/2 of field goal tries, including one of 45 yards.

