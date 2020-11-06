SI.com
MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Has Two of the Top 25 Corners Per Pro Football Focus

Schuyler Callihan

Who would have thought that through the first six games of the 2020 season, West Virginia would have the nation's No. 1 defense? Probably not many. 

The front seven for the Mountaineers gets a lot of attention and deservingly so, but the back end has played exceptionally well. Pro Football Focus sees the solid play in West Virginia's secondary, labeling Tykee Smith (18th) and Dreshun Miller (20th) as two of the top 25 corners in college football.

I know, seeing Smith labeled as a corner may seem a bit odd considering his true position isn't at corner, but he plays a hybrid role that has him covering the slot on several occasions which is how he belongs in this group. 

Last year, Smith came on strong for a very young defense during his true freshman season and finished the year with 53 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, and one forced fumble. He's on pace to shatter those numbers in what will be a shortened season as he sits with 39 tackles, six tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and an interception.

As for Miller, he's having an unbelievably strong season after missing all of last season with a knee injury. He has played so well that co-defensive coordinator Jahmile Addae never wants to take him off the field and it's easy to see why as he's emerged into the team's No. 1 corner. Miller has accounted for 18 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception through just six games.

Miller, Smith, and the rest of the West Virginia secondary will have their hands full this Saturday as they look to slow down a potent Texas Longhorn offense. 

West Virginia and Texas are set to kick at noon on ABC.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PrincessP
PrincessP

STILL waiting for y'all to hand out some #MOUNTAINEERLUV to Tykee for that Game-Saving INT bro !!

