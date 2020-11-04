Neal Brown Previews Texas

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the No. 22 Texas Longhorns are looking to keep their Big 12 Conference title hopes alive as they square off inside DKR Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX this Saturday at noon on ABC.

The Mountaineers are coming off a 37-10 drubbing of No. 16 Kansas State while the Longhorns snuck out of Stillwater, OK, with a 41-34 overtime win over sixth-ranked Oklahoma State.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger emerged as the face of the program following the 2018 Sugar Bowl win over Georgia and has developed into one of the toughest competitors in the Big 12, and according to Neal Brown, Texas has one of the best offenses in the country.

“They’re spread, up-tempo. One of the top offenses in the Big 12 and really overall in the country,” said Brown. They’re led by their quarterback - Ehlinger is a winner. I love to watch him play, and I love to watch him compete, and I think they take on his demeanor. When they’re playing well, he’s definitely their leader, and he’s a dual-threat, and I think he’s really improved as a passer.”

The Longhorns have five receivers that have caught 10 or more passes, led by Joshua Moore and Brennan Eagles combining for 37 receptions for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“Deep and talented at wideout. This is probably going to be our biggest challenge that we’ve had this year at that position,” said Brown.

Texas running back Keaontay Ingram leads the team in rushing with 250 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry but is out two to three weeks due and an ankle sprain. However, the Longhorns have a running back by committee approach. Roschon Johnson, who rushed for 121 yards last season versus the Mountaineers, and Bijan Robinson are averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

“Their o-line is really solid – they’re big, they’re long – they do a good job of what they ask them to do, and they got a deep backfield there. I know one of them may be out, but they’re kind of by committee, and they got three really, really talented guys back there.”

Preseason All-Big 12 selection linebacker Joseph Ossai leads the team in tackles (46) and sacks (4).

Defensively, four down system. They’ve created takeaways and negative plays, really in every game but definitely against Oklahoma State (5) and the negative plays they created against one of the better teams in the country, that was impressive,” said Brown. “I think it starts with number 46, Ossai. I think he’s special. Probably is as good as a defender as there is in our league – his stats are off the charts. But then he really jumps out with great ball get off. He’s long – he’s an early-round draft pick for sure. He’s disruptive – we got to know where he’s at.”

Ta’Quon Graham leads the defensive line with two sacks, and coming in at 348-lbs, Keondre Coburn anchors the middle of the d-line.

“They’re huge on the interior of their defensive line, as big as we’re going to face all year,” said Brown.

Texas also has two Preseason All-Big 12 selections in the secondary with corners Caden Sterns and D’Shawn Jamison.

“I think he’s (Jamison) special on the back end and a lot of team speed. That’s the thing you always know when you play Texas,” said Brown.

Jamison is also an X-factor in the return game on special teams.

They got a dangerous returner in Jamison. Two kickoff returners for touchdowns, one of them got called back, but he still took it to the house the way I look at it – three in his career,” said Brown. “Very good punt returner as well does a great job of having a vertical mentality in the punt return game.”

Ryan Bujcevski is second in the conference in yards per punt (43.4) and punts inside the 20 (12).

“Their punter, Australian, very talented, been there for three years, as good as anybody in the country at what he does,” said Brown.

Cameron Dicker is 5-7 on field goal attempts on the season, with a long of 43 yards.

"Dicker, their kicker there, he’s great on kickoffs. A high percentage of touchbacks, which is a weapon, then he’s been consistent throughout his career kicking field goals,” said Brown.

Overall, Neal Brown said his Mountaineers are facing an “Extremely talented team, maybe the most talented in our league that usually plays their best football at home. I think if you look since coach Herman has been there, they’ve played really well at home.”

West Virginia is 4-1 in Austin and holds a 5-4 edge in the all-time series.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly