WATCH: Neal Brown Fall Camp Day 5 Post Practice

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the media following day five of fall camp. Today, the Mountaineers had on helmets and shoulder pads and held their first THUD (hitting without tackling) practice of the season, primarily focusing on the running game.

Brown gave updates on the defensive side of the ball, depth, the BANDIT position, spoke on the passing of Bobby Bowden, and More.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly