West Virginia Holds on in Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX – The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-3, 2-3) held off the TCU Horned Frogs (3-4, 1-3) by two big fourth quarter stops by the WVU defense for the 24-20 win at Amon G. Carter Stadium Saturday afternoon.

West Virginia took the opening kickoff and quickly moved the ball to midfield after an 11-yard scramble from redshirt sophomore quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr., and a defensive holding tacked on 10 additional yards. Then, senior Cam Cook barreled his way inside of TCU territory to the TCU 37-yard line.

The drive stalled and the Mountaineers settled for a 54-yard field goal from redshirt senior Jack Cassidy.

TCU answered on its opening drive. The Horned Frogs chipped away at the WVU defense in the short passing game, with a 16-play 91-yard drive, capped by a six-yard touchdown pass from redshirt senior Jaden Craig to senior tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton for a 7-3 advantage.

West Virginia reclaimed the lead after Hawkins and Cook picked up chunks of yards on the ground, highlighted by a bruising 31-yard run by Cook to place to the TCU seven-yard line before Hawkins punched it in from the two-yard line for a 10-7 WVU lead.

The Mountaineers got the ball back after Craig and fifth year receiver Major Everhart fumbled the handoff as redshirt freshman linebacker Cam Torbor pounced on the ball.

However, West Virginia gave it right back to the Horned Frogs. Facing a third and 14, Hawkins floated a pass down the right side, picked off by senior safety Kylin Jackson, setting up the TCU offense near midfield.

The Horned Frogs offense continued to slowly move the ball down the field, behind the largest gain of eight, but the defense held TCU to a 39-yard game-tying field goal and the game remained even at 10 heading into halftime.

TCU continued to have success moving the ball into WVU territory on the opening drive of the second half. However, a sack by redshirt sophomore linebacker Isaiah Patterson stalled the drive and senior place kicker Nate McCashland cashed in from 37 yards out for a 13-10 lead.

West Virginia reclaimed the lead on the ensuing possession. A defensive holding on third and six kept the drive alive early in the possession before Hawkins connected with redshirt junior receiver Prince Strachan down the season for 21 yards. Two plays later, Hawkins raced 36-yards for the touchdown for a 17-13 lead.

After exchanging empty possessions, TCU won the field possession battle, taking over inside WVU territory at the 46, a 15-yard pass to senior tight end Kari Ashley and 21-yard run from sophomore running back Jon Denman, the Horned Frogs were at the nine. Then, on a third and 11, a defensive pass interference in the endzone placed the ball at the two. Craig ran in for the score on the following play for a 20-17 TCU advantage.

West Virginia responded on the following possession. An unnecessary roughness on third and 13 kept the WVU drive alive. Then, the Mountaineers quickly moved down the field, converting a fourth and one along the way, until Hawkins hit Cook for a 13-yard touchdown pass and a 24-20 lead.

West Virginia made anther fourth down stop, but the offense couldn’t extend the lead, punting the ball to the TCU 10-yard line with just under six minutes left in the game.

The Horned Frogs marched down the field and converted a fourth just over midfield to keep the drive alive.

TCU continued to move the ball with the short passing game. However, on second and 10 at the WVU 14, defensive lineman Nate Gabriel got into the backfield and dropped Craig for the sack and fumble as senior linebacker Ben Cutter recovered the ball to for the third TCU turnover on the afternoon and to hold on for the 24-20 victory.