With the season now over, let's take a look at how every player on West Virginia's offense graded out by the folks at Pro Football Focus. We also included the season snap counts and my thoughts on each position.

Quarterback

Mike Hawkins Jr. — 90.6 (811 snaps)

Jyron Hughley — 73.6 (19 snaps)

Max Anderson — 69.5 (5 snaps)

Scotty Fox Jr. — 67.5 (93 snaps)

Max Brown — 59.7 (3 snaps

Hawkins is the only player on West Virginia's entire roster who played regularly higher than 85. He is currently the 10th-highest-graded QB in the country, behind only Kalieb Osborne (UConn), Devon Dampier (Utah), Gio Lopez (Wake Forest), Maddux Madsen (Boise State), Gunner Stockton (Georgia), Darian Mensah (Miami), Brad Jackson (Texas State), Caden Veltkamp (Florida Atlantic), and Noah Fifita (Arizona). Simply put, Hawkins was phenomenal.

Running Back

Cam Cook — 77.4 (686 snaps)

Martavious Boswell — 74.5 (17 snaps)

Amari Latimer — 70.4 (334 snaps)

Kayden Luke — 59.5 (34 snaps)

NaQuari Rogers — 56.5 (9 snaps)

Lawrence Autry — 55.0 (14 snaps)

Chris Talley — 51.6 (3 snaps)

Darius Morant — 42.3 (8 snaps)

I thought Cook was worthy of a grade in the 80s for sure, maybe even mid-80s. Once again, he was one of the nation's top producers and made a ton of defenders miss, racking up 74 missed tackles forced on the year. He held up in pass protection, but still has room to grow there. Latimer played well despite being in Cook's shadow. He'll look like a completely different player a year from now. Oh, and how about Boswell? He didn't get very many opportunities, but he sure made the most of them. If he stays put, he's got a chance to be in the rotation next fall.

Wide Receiver

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Kedrick Triplett — 87.8 (9 snaps)

DJ Epps — 80.0 (652 snaps)

Cyrus Traugh — 75.2 (194 snaps)

Armoni Weaver-Bomar — 74.1 (54 snaps)

Prince Strachan — 439 snaps)

TaRon Francis — 66.1 (220 snaps)

John Neider — 62.6 (526 snaps)

Robert Oliver — 61.0 (13 snaps)

Landon Drumm — 60.6 (6 snaps)

Brad Mossor — 60.1 (3 snaps)

Charlie Hanafin — 60.1 (3 snaps)

Greg Wilfred — 60.0 (2 snaps)

Malachi Thompson — 59.1 (7 snaps)

Jaden Bray — 57.9 (494 snaps)

Keon Hutchins — 54.0 (83 snaps)

Epps was better than advertised. We all knew he would be a key piece in this offense, but I didn't expect him to rack up well over 700 yards on the year and lead the conference in yards per reception. Although this group was a little shaky at times, I still believe in the upside, especially with TaRon Francis, Armoni Weaver-Bomar, and Cyrus Traugh. All three should have a significant role in 2027.

Tight End

Kade Bush — 63.3 (13 snaps)

Carter Zuliani — 59.8 (2 snaps)

Sam Hamilton — 57.6 (3 snaps)

Ryan Ward — 55.9 (459 snaps)

Josh Sapp — 52.0 (276 snaps)

Cam Ball — 47.3 (62 snaps)

Xavier Anderson — 33.1 (14 snaps)

By far, the most underwhelming group of the offense. You don't even need the PFF grades to support it. No one really emerged as a legitimate receiving threat, and as far as blocking is concerned...well, let's just say it was an issue for everyone who saw the field here. This position may not get highlighted that much this offseason, and understandably so, but WVU needs better production from this room moving forward.

Offensive Line

Wes King — 71.0 (898 snaps)

Amare Grayson — 68.0 (766 snaps)

Lamarcus Dillard — 65.5 (3 snaps)

Josh Aisosa — 64.2 (292 snaps)

Kevin Brown — 62.4 (898 snaps)

Carsten Casady — 61.0 (798 snaps)

Andreas Hunter — 60.4 (5 snaps)

Camden Goforth — 60.1 (3 snaps)

Nick Krahe — 59.1 (764 snaps)

Aidan Woods — 58.0 (10 snaps)

Trevor Bigelow — 58.0 (8 snaps)

Deshawn Woods — 57.8 (8 snaps)

Rhett Morris — 57.6 (3 snaps)

Cam Griffin — 57.2 (16 snaps)

Malik Agbo — 57.2 (133 snaps)

Raymond Kovalesky — 55.7 (5 snaps)

Devin Vass — 55.3 (25 snaps)

Landen Livingston — 52.5 (10 snaps)

Better than 2025? By a million miles. One of the better o-lines in the Big 12? Far from it. Anytime you have four new starters up front, it's going to be a rocky road, to some degree. This group handled it well, though, helping pave the way for one of the top rushing attacks in college football. That being said, many plays were made because of Mike Hawkins Jr. and Cam Cook making those guys right and evading tackles. Firing off the ball with more purpose will be a point of emphasis this offseason. Pass protection was honestly just alright — never great, never horrendous.

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