West Virginia Holds Unique Virtual Spring Alumni Game

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep us in quarantine, we have to find new ways of entertainment in place of sports, concerts and other events being canceled.

This was poised to be an important spring for West Virginia's head football coach, Neal Brown as he enters his second year as the Mountaineers' leader. Despite the annual Gold-Blue spring game being canceled, the football team found a way to keep the spring game atmosphere well and alive - by holding a virtual alumni game.

The team's official Twitter account tweeted throughout the game some of the biggest moments in Mountaineer football history. But first, there's no true football game feel without the Mountaineer Mantrip.

The "Pride of West Virginia" made their debut in the alumni game shortly after playing the most iconic songs that the Mountaineer marching band is known to play. And of course, what pregame show is complete without "Simple Gifts," "Country Roads," and "Hail West Virginia"?

Just before the "alumni game" kicked off, one of the greatest pregame speeches in the history of sports was remembered. Rest in peace to the great Bill Stewart - a man that was loved by the state of West Virginia. This was the "Leave No Doubt" speech that was given prior to the 2008 Tostitos Fiesta Bowl vs Oklahoma.

Somewhere quarantined in his cozy home we can all her PA announcer Bill Nevin say, "Let's Bring on the Mountaineers".

The Gold team won the coin flip at mid-field with 60,000 plus fans chanting "Let's go Mountaineers" in the background.

How about lightning in a bottle? Tavon Austin takes the opening kickoff to the house for a 100 yard return. Gold leads it, 7-0.

Trickery? You got it. Marc Bulger with the famous "Statue of Liberty" handoff to Amos Zereoue for the touchdown. Blue ties it up, 7-7.

The Blue team takes the lead with a scoop and score from linebacker Doug Rigg, giving them a 14-7 advantage early in the first quarter.

Gold goes three and out, but how about this bomb off the leg of Todd Sauerbrun? 90 yards on the punt. NINETY.

The Blue team has to go nearly the length of the field for a touchdown. That's a problem, right? Not with Noel Devine in the backfield. Devine strikes for a 92 yard touchdown. 21-7 Blue team.

J.D. Woods with a one-handed grab to set up a touchdown pass to the "Wes Express" Wes Ours from 50 yards out, bumbling and stumbling on into the end zone. Gold closes the gap, trailing 21-14.

No score here, but MAN what a hit from Angel Estrada...

Running back Kay-Jay Harris hits the open field for a big run, but gets stopped shy of the one yard line. This would be key as All-American Grant Wiley jumps over the line of scrimmage to make the goal line stand.

A reverse to Darius Reynaud sets the Gold team up shop for a Kevin White one-handed grab in the back of the end zone for the touchdown to tie the game up at 21 a piece.

The Blue team is on the move, but Bruce Irvin put an end to that with back-to-back sacks.

More trickery comes from the Blue team as punter Phil Brady fakes the punt and scrambles for the first down to keep the drive alive. Arguably the G.O.A.T. of WVU football, Major Harris strikes for six on the ground. Blue leads it, 28-21.

The Gold team isn't able to answer as Keith Tandy comes up with a big hit on third down, forcing a punt. Shelton Gibson makes an unbelievable catch to give the Blue team one last chance to score before the half.

Blue's hail Mary has been answered! Will Grier finds Ka'Raun White in the end zone as time expires. Blue leads Gold at the half, 35-21.

To kickoff the 2nd half we have another 100 yard kick return touchdown, this time from Mario Alford. Blue getting some separation, leading 42-21.

Gold finally answers with a touchdown pass from Skyler Howard to David Sills V to cut into the lead. Blue leads, 42-28.

It's another scoop and score, this time it's Gold team cornerback Terrell Chestnut taking it in for six. Gold now trails 42-35.

Just when you thought the Gold team was out of it, Tavon Austin takes another kick back for a touchdown, this time it is on a punt return. We're tied up once again, 42-42.

Super Bowl winning defensive back Mike Logan strips the ball away to give it back to the Gold team. The "runaway beer truck," Owen Schmitt rips one down the sideline for the score. Gold retakes the lead, 49-42.

TO THE HOUSE. Avon Cobourne, the school's all-time leading rusher goes for six to tie the game back up, 49 all.

Each team settles for three on their next possessions, including one from Mountaineer legendary kicker, Pat McAfee.

Just as the play breaks down, Pat White uses his feet to create an explosive play and reach the end zone. Gold now leads, 59-52.

With time running out, quarterback Will Grier makes one of the most clutch throws in West Virginia football history finding Gary Jennings on the run with sixteen seconds left. Oh yeah, and the two point conversion? It's good. Blue leads it 60-59.

However, the Blue team may have left too much time on the clock as Geno Smith finds Stedman Bailey over the middle of the field with one second left on the game clock.

The Gold team wins it off the leg of Tyler Bitancourt! The Gold team comes away as the winner of the virtual alumni game 62-60.

And just like every other Mountaineer win, the fans sing in unison to the tune of John Denver's "Country Roads".

This was a really cool idea that the football team put together. Collecting all of the biggest moments in program history and using it at a time where fans are dying to be back at Milan Puskar Stadium together. Kudos to those in the Puskar Center for fulfilling the thirst of Mountaineer football. Some day soon, football will be back in Morgantown.