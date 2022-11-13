West Virginia, Kansas State Kickoff and TV Released
West Virginia and Kansas State slated for an afternoon kickoff
Early Sunday Morning the Big 12 released the schedule for the upcoming conference matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5) hosting the Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 5-2) at 2:00 p.m. EST and streaming on ESPN+.
West Virginia is coming off a 23-20 win over the Oklahoma Sooners while Kansas State dominated the Baylor Bear on the road 31-3.
The Mountaineers are 6-6 all-time versus the Wildcats. Kansas State ended a five-game skid again West Virginia last year in Manhattan (KS) 34-17.
You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly