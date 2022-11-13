West Virginia, Kansas State Kickoff and TV Released

Early Sunday Morning the Big 12 released the schedule for the upcoming conference matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5) hosting the Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 5-2) at 2:00 p.m. EST and streaming on ESPN+.

West Virginia is coming off a 23-20 win over the Oklahoma Sooners while Kansas State dominated the Baylor Bear on the road 31-3.

The Mountaineers are 6-6 all-time versus the Wildcats. Kansas State ended a five-game skid again West Virginia last year in Manhattan (KS) 34-17.

