West Virginia, Kansas State Kickoff and TV Released

West Virginia and Kansas State slated for an afternoon kickoff

Early Sunday Morning the Big 12 released the schedule for the upcoming conference matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5) hosting the Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 5-2) at 2:00 p.m. EST and streaming on ESPN+. 

West Virginia is coming off a 23-20 win over the Oklahoma Sooners while Kansas State dominated the Baylor Bear on the road 31-3. 

The Mountaineers are 6-6 all-time versus the Wildcats. Kansas State ended a five-game skid again West Virginia last year in Manhattan (KS) 34-17.

