Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    West Virginia Lands FCS All-American Defensive Back

    Murray State transfer commits to West Virginia
    Author:

    On Christmas eve, Murray State transfer Marcis Floyd announced on Twitter that has committed to West Virginia and will have two years of eligibility remaining. The defensive back earned All-American honors and First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference the last two seasons. 

    The Louisville, KY native has 86 tackles, including four tackles for a loss and three sacks, and six interceptions and 19 pass deflections in 30 games. 

    Sep 7, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Murray State Racers defensive back Marcis Floyd (24) defends a pass against Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) during the second half at Sanford Stadium.

    Sep 7, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Murray State Racers defensive back Marcis Floyd (24) defends a pass against Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) during the second half at Sanford Stadium.

    You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

    Read More

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

    Sep 7, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Murray State Racers defensive back Marcis Floyd (24) defends a pass against Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) during the second half at Sanford Stadium.
    Football

    West Virginia Lands FCS All-American Defensive Back

    39 seconds ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) celebrates with forward Jalen Bridges (11) during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum.
    Basketball

    ESPN Bracketology Update - 12/24

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17096458_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Christmas Wish List for WVU Football

    5 hours ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 15

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_17201970_168388579_lowres
    Football

    How WVU's 2021 Transfers Performed at Their New Schools

    Dec 23, 2021
    Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) drives against Kent State Golden Flashes guard Sincere Carry (3) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
    Basketball

    West Virginia Basketball - The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_17401535_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Youngstown

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_17401756_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Predicting Each Game on WVU's Big 12 Conference Schedule

    Dec 23, 2021