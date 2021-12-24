West Virginia Lands FCS All-American Defensive Back

On Christmas eve, Murray State transfer Marcis Floyd announced on Twitter that has committed to West Virginia and will have two years of eligibility remaining. The defensive back earned All-American honors and First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference the last two seasons.

The Louisville, KY native has 86 tackles, including four tackles for a loss and three sacks, and six interceptions and 19 pass deflections in 30 games.

Sep 7, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Murray State Racers defensive back Marcis Floyd (24) defends a pass against Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

