West Virginia Receiver Preston Fox Earns Scholarship

Throughout the spring practice period, head coach Neal Brown, on occasion, mentioned walk-on receiver Preston Fox as one of the standouts of the day's practice, most notably for his contested catches.

On Saturday, during the annual Gold and Blue Spring Game, the Morgantown native hauled in five catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, opening the game with a 50-yard catch and run, and highlighted by a tough one-handed 39-yard reception down the left sideline late in the second quarter.

Following the game, Neal Brown stated he made an announcement to the team in the locker room that Fox had earned a scholarship.

"Those are some of the best moments," said Brown. "His parents came in the locker room, and he earned a scholarship, he's been super productive. The next steps for him is he's got to do it versus the top guys, but I'm really pleased with him. He's a guy that had an opportunity and he made the most of that opportunity over these fifteen practices and he earned the scholarship"

According to sophomore receiver Kaden Prather, he and his teammates have been wondering when this day would come.

"We've all been waiting. It got to a point where we're like, 'coach Brown, what's going on here? Like, what are you waiting for?" he said with a grin. "But we were really all excited for him. If anyone deserves it, it's P-Fox for sure. Very proud of him."

