    • October 25, 2021
    West Virginia Releases Depth Chart vs. Iowa State

    The Mountaineers reveal two-deep ahead of Iowa State
    On Monday night, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department released the Mountaineer football depth chart ahead of the conference matchup against Iowa State on Saturday at 2:00 pm EST and streaming on ESPN+.

    There is one minor change to this week's depth chart. Isaiah Esdale has solidified himself as the punt returner.

    However, practice during the week will dictate the final two-deep on game day.

    OFFENSE

    QB: Jarret Doege, Garrett Greene

    RB: Leddie Brown, Tony Mathis Jr. OR Justin Johnson Jr.

    WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Kaden Prather

    WR (Z): Isaiah Esdale OR Sean Ryan, Sam Brown

    WR (SL): Winston Wright Jr., Reese Smith

    WR (H): Sam James, Graeson Malashevich

    TE: Mike O'Laughlin, T.J. Banks

    Left Tackle: Brandon Yates, Ja'Quay Hubbard

    Left Guard: James Gmiter, Nick Malone

    Center: Zach Frazier, Jordan White

    Right Guard: Doug Nester, Jordan White

    Right Tackle: Wyatt Milum OR Parker Moorer

    DEFENSE

    DE: Taijh Alston, Sean Martin, Taurus Simmons

    DT: Dante Stills, Jordan Jefferson

    DT: Akheem Mesidor, Jalen Thornton

    BAN: Jared Bartlett, VanDarius Cowan OR Lanell Carr

    MIKE: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Deshawn Stevens

    WILL: Exree Loe, Lance Dixon

    LCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Malachi Ruffin

    RCB: Daryl Porter Jr., Charles Woods

    FS: Alonzo Addae, Aubrey Burks

    CAT: Sean Mahone, Davis Mallinger

    SPEAR: Jackie Mathews, Charles Woods

    SPECIAL TEAMS:

    K: Casey Legg, Tyler Sumpter

    P: Tyler Sumpter

    KO: Evan Staley

    H: Graeson Malashevich

    LS: Austin Brinkman, J.P. Hadley

    KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam Brown

    PR: Isaiah Esdale, Graeson Malashevich

