West Virginia Releases Depth Chart vs. Iowa State

On Monday night, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department released the Mountaineer football depth chart ahead of the conference matchup against Iowa State on Saturday at 2:00 pm EST and streaming on ESPN+.

There is one minor change to this week's depth chart. Isaiah Esdale has solidified himself as the punt returner.

However, practice during the week will dictate the final two-deep on game day.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

OFFENSE

QB: Jarret Doege, Garrett Greene

RB: Leddie Brown, Tony Mathis Jr. OR Justin Johnson Jr.

WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Kaden Prather

WR (Z): Isaiah Esdale OR Sean Ryan, Sam Brown

WR (SL): Winston Wright Jr., Reese Smith

WR (H): Sam James, Graeson Malashevich

TE: Mike O'Laughlin, T.J. Banks

Left Tackle: Brandon Yates, Ja'Quay Hubbard

Left Guard: James Gmiter, Nick Malone

Center: Zach Frazier, Jordan White

Right Guard: Doug Nester, Jordan White

Right Tackle: Wyatt Milum OR Parker Moorer

DEFENSE

DE: Taijh Alston, Sean Martin, Taurus Simmons

DT: Dante Stills, Jordan Jefferson

DT: Akheem Mesidor, Jalen Thornton

BAN: Jared Bartlett, VanDarius Cowan OR Lanell Carr

MIKE: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Deshawn Stevens

WILL: Exree Loe, Lance Dixon

LCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Malachi Ruffin

RCB: Daryl Porter Jr., Charles Woods

FS: Alonzo Addae, Aubrey Burks

CAT: Sean Mahone, Davis Mallinger

SPEAR: Jackie Mathews, Charles Woods

SPECIAL TEAMS:

K: Casey Legg, Tyler Sumpter

P: Tyler Sumpter

KO: Evan Staley

H: Graeson Malashevich

LS: Austin Brinkman, J.P. Hadley

KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam Brown

PR: Isaiah Esdale, Graeson Malashevich

