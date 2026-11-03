West Virginia Reveals Depth Chart Ahead of Saturday Night Matchup Against No. 13 Texas Tech
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez released the depth chart ahead of Saturday’s road matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-1, 4-1). Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN.
West Virginia made no changes to the depth chart after a week off.
The Mountaineers roll into Lubbock having won back-to-back games with the defense taking a couple of steps forward to help secure the first Big 12 Conference wins of the season.
Fifth year tackle Malik Agbo made his first of the season at right tackle against Cincinnati, but redshirt junior Carsten Casady returned to the starting unit in the win against TCU.
Junior tight end Ryan Ward also made his first start of the season against the Bearcats. He hauled in three passes for 59 yards, including a huge pick up of 36 yards. He also got the start against the Horned Frogs.
QB: Mike Hawkins Jr. OR Scotty Fox Jr., Jyron Hughley OR Max Brown
RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer, Christ Talley, Martavious Boswell
WR (X): Jaden Bray, Taron Francis, Landon Drumm
WR (Y): DJ Epps, Cyrus Traugh
WR (Z): Prince Strachan, John Neider, Cyrus Traugh,
TE: Josh Sapp OR Ryan Ward, Kade Bush OR Cam Ball
LT: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo,
LG: Nick Krahe, Lamarcus Dillard
C: Wes King, Josh Aisosa OR Landon Livingston
RG: Amare Grayson, Cam Griffin
RT: Carsten Casady, Aidan Woods
There have been no changes to the defensive side of the depth chart from a week ago.
DEFENSE
EDGE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Emerson Joy
DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., KJ Henson OR Yendor Mack
NG: Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc, Taylor Brown
BAN: Harper Holloman, David Afogho, Tobi Haastrup OR Jeremiah Johnson
MIKE: Ben Cutter, Isaiah Patterson OR Tyler Stolsky
WILL: Ashton Woods OR Cam Torbor
N/S: Geimere Latimer II, Andrew Powdrell, Miles Khatri
LCB: Chams Diagne, Keyshawn Robinson
RCB: Nick Taylor, Jaire Rawlison
FS: Matt Sieg, Jacorey Thomas
BS: Kamari Wilson, Kameron Reddic
Nick Taylor returned from injury and was back in the starting rotation in the win against TCU.
Redshirt junior linebacker Jason Hall earned his first start of the season and recorded his first forced fumble on the year.
Junior safety Kameron Reddic also made his first start of the season and registered a season-high six tackles.
Cam Torber made his third start of the season against TCU and finished the day with four tackles and a fumble recovery.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Jack Cassidy OR Nate Flower
KO: Jack Cassidy, Nate Flower
H: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn
P: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn
LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller
KR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg
PR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg
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