How Every WVU Player Graded Out vs. TCU + a Few Surprising Names Made Plays

Rich Rodriguez and the West Virginia Mountaineers are heading into the bye week smiling from ear to ear, riding a two-game winning streak, thanks to the defense coming up with a massive stop at the end of Saturday's game to lock up the win over TCU.

The grades from Pro Football Focus are in, so take a look below along with some of my thoughts on how certain guys graded out.

OFFENSE

QB Mike Hawkins Jr. — 67.9



RB Cam Cook — 78.4

RB Amari Latimer — 62.6



WR Cyrus Traugh — 73.1

WR John Neider – 68.8

WR Prince Strachan — 61.8

WR Keon Hutchins _ 57.6

WR TaRon Francis — 56.0

WR Jaden Bray — 55.4

WR DJ Epps — 50.2



TE Josh Sapp – 59.6

TE Ryan Ward — 56.2



OL Wes King — 74.4

OL Malik Agbo — 68.0

OL Amare Grayson — 67.0

OL Nick Krahe — 58.4

OL Kevin Brown — 54.7

OL Carsten Casady — 52.7

How about Parkersburg native Cyrus Traugh? He may have only played 15 snaps, but he made each one of them count. I think we're going to see more and more of him after the bye week. The offensive line had a bit of a rough day blocking things up in the run game, so the grades for the big fellas check out. For the second straight week, Malik Agbo and Carsten Casady split time at right tackle, and given how Agbo has played, I would expect that rotation to continue.

DEFENSE

DL Will LeBlanc — 71.7

DL Zeke Durham-Campbell — 63.9

DL Nate Gabriel — 62.5

DL K.J. Henson — 55.7



EDGE Harper Holloman — 68.1

EDGE David Afogho — 65.4



LB Isaiah Patterson — 71.2

LB Jason Hall Jr. — 70.9

LB Ben Cutter — 64.5

LB Miles Khatri — 58.2

LB Cam Torbor — 48.7

LB Ashton Woods — 43.5



CB Chams Diagne — 62.3

CB Andrew Powdrell — 60.1

CB Nick Taylor — 57.1



N/S Maliek Hawkins — 62.1

N/S Geimere Latimer — 53.0



S Kamari Wilson — 73.9

S Jacob Bradford — 63.3

S Matt Sieg — 62.5

S Kameron Reddic — 60.6

A strong day for Will LeBlanc, who is starting to get more playing time as the season moves along. He blew up a run play around the 40-yard line that really opened my eyes, and from that point on, he was rock-solid inside.

As we reported before, the game freshman Miles Khatri moved from nickel/sam to linebacker and, without question, had his best performance of the season. He did give up a 22-yard touchdown pass, but aside from that, he really impressed, particularly against the run. A physical, downhill player who can lay the lumber. You're going to see more of him down the stretch.

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