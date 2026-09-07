West Virginia Running Back Cam Cook Tabbed Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

West Virginia University running back Cam Cook was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.

The Round Rock, Texas, native rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns and added a pair of receptions for 11 yards to help guide the Mountaineers to a 31-24 win over Coastal Carolina in the season opener.

On the first carry of his Mountaineer career, he gashed the Chanticleer defense for a 72-yard run, setting a program record for the longest run on a first carry, before punching it into the endzone from three yards out on the following play.

Cook powered his way into the endzone late in the second quarter, capping an 86-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run to put WVU up 24-0 heading into halftime.

“I thought he ran pretty hard,” Rich Rodriguez said. “There wasn't a whole lot of holes in there second half, and he's a competitive guy. You can see he was draining for some yards there… he's a good football player.”

Cook and the Mountaineers (1-) welcome the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-1) Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.

Offensive Player of the Week

Cutter Boley, QB, Arizona State and Cam Cook, RB, West Virginia

Defensive Player of the Week

Lamont Lester Jr., DL, Colorado and Isaac Terrell, DE, Iowa State

Special Teams Player of the Week

Boo Carter, DB, Colorado and Cannon DeVries, DB, BYU

Freshman of the Week

Legend Glasker, WR, BYU

Offensive Line of the Week

Cincinnati

Defensive Line of the Week

Colorado