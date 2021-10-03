West Virginia Suffers Another Devastating Loss

In consecutive weeks, the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2) dropped a heartbreaker losing in the final moments to Texas Tech (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday 23-20.

The West Virginia offense was held to a three and out on their opening possession of the game, marking the first time this season they had not scored a touchdown on their first possession of the game, and it was an indication of an abysmal first half.

The offense only mustered up 106 yards of total offense as the Red Raiders offense put up 17 first half points, seemingly with precision. A stark contrast from the first four games. The Mountaineers had scored on the opening drive in every single one of those contests.

"First half inexcusable," said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown before apologizing to the fans on the team's first half performance. "Pissed on how we played in the first half. We weren't ready to go. Energy level was exceeded by theirs and not good enough. Gave ourselves a hole that we struggled to dig out of." Later adding. "There was not a phase of our football team that played well in the first half. Not a phase."

Jarret Doege and the offense quickly moved the ball down the field on the opening drive of the second half, highlighted by a 40 yard beautifully thrown ball to Same James down to the Texas Tech 14-yard line. Four plays later, Leddie Brown punched it into the endzone.

The Mountaineer defense settled in and held the Red Raider offense to a three and out on their first series, pinning their ears back and holding them without a first down in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the offense continued to find success, despite settling for a field goal on their second offensive possession of the second half.

West Virginia tied the game late in the third, on a big series from Esdale after popping off a 55-yard reception down the seam and capped the drive taking a hard hit over the middle and holding onto the ball for the 14-yard touchdown reception.

"I just wanted to score," said Esdale, who said he knew he was going to take the hit. "I'm just going to hold onto the ball the best that I can. I got to hang onto this one."

Texas Tech responded with a field goal on the ensuing possession, connecting on a 46-yard pass from Henry Colombi to Loic Fouonji down to the WVU 21-yard line to put themselves into position to take the three-point lead.

West Virginia answered on the following offensive series, with Doege and Wright hooking up for three receptions for 39 yards. Nonetheless, the Mountaineers could not punch it into the end zone, settling for a field goal to tie the game, missing an opportunity with Leddie Brown open in the endzone.

Then, facing a fourth and four, Neal Brown opted to go for the field instead of going for the go-ahead touchdown, although he thought about going for it.

"You're down by three, so you're rolling the dice, but the thought goes through your mind," he said.

Texas Tech marched down the field and got into WVU territory on the second play from scrimmage on a heave downfield to Kaylon Geiger, who came back to the ball to make the catch. SaRodorick Thompson busted through the line for 32 yards on three consecutive carries. The Red Raiders were chewing up the clock, taking it down to the six-yard line before Jonathan Garibay chipped in the 32-yard field goal with 18 seconds remaining in the game.

"I'm proud how our guys for competing in the second half, that's how we should play at all times, and I appreciate the fans staying in the game and what it came down to is we needed to score a touchdown when we had it in the red zone, and we had to kick a field goal and wasn't good enough on the last drive."

