West Virginia TE Enters the Portal

West Virginia loses another tight end to the NCAA Transfer Portal

On Tuesday, West Virginia tight end Charles Finley has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal according to Rivals.

Finley redshirted his freshman season after playing two games and hauling in one reception for two yards before making six appearances last year as a sophomore, including one start but had no receptions on the year.

This makes the second tight end West Virginia has lost this offseason after losing TJ Banks earlier in the year.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly