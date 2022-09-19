West Virginia, Texas Matchup Operating in Six-Day Window

On Sunday, the Big 12 Conference announced the West Virginia Mountaineers' conference road game versus the Texas Longhorns Saturday, October 1, will wait a week for a kickoff time and TV slot.

West Virginia holds a 6-5 advantage over Texas in the all-time series, including a 31-23 win in Morgantown. WVU is 4-2 in Austin.

Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) makes a catch and runs for extra yards during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Jarrett Doege had 290 yards and three touchdowns through the air while Leddie Brown rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries.

Texas is 2-1 on the season with the lone loss coming by a point to second-ranked Alabama in week two. This week the Longhorns are on the road at Texas Tech with kickoff set for 3:30 and will be on ESPN.

West Virginia captured its first win with a win over Towson on Saturday after dropping the first two games of the season to rival Pitt and Big 12 foe Kansas. The Mountaineers face rival Virginia Tech Thursday at 7:30 pm on ESPN.

