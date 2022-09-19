Skip to main content

West Virginia, Texas Matchup Operating in Six-Day Window

Kickoff and TV for the game between yhe West Virginia Mountaineers and the Texas Longhorns will be announced at a later date

On Sunday, the Big 12 Conference announced the West Virginia Mountaineers' conference road game versus the Texas Longhorns Saturday, October 1, will wait a week for a kickoff time and TV slot.

West Virginia holds a 6-5 advantage over Texas in the all-time series, including a 31-23 win in Morgantown. WVU is 4-2 in Austin. 

Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) makes a catch and runs for extra yards during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) makes a catch and runs for extra yards during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Jarrett Doege had 290 yards and three touchdowns through the air while Leddie Brown rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries. 

Texas is 2-1 on the season with the lone loss coming by a point to second-ranked Alabama in week two. This week the Longhorns are on the road at Texas Tech with kickoff set for 3:30 and will be on ESPN. 

West Virginia captured its first win with a win over Towson on Saturday after dropping the first two games of the season to rival Pitt and Big 12 foe Kansas. The Mountaineers face rival Virginia Tech Thursday at 7:30 pm on ESPN.

