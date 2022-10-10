West Virginia - Texas Tech Kickoff and TV Announced

On Monday, the Big 12 Conferenceannounced the matchup between the West Virginia University Mountaineers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday October 22 will kickoff at 3:00 p.m. and will broadcast on either FS1 or FS2.

West Virginia has dropped three straight to the Red Raiders but WVU holds a 6-5 edge in the all-time series.

