Skip to main content

West Virginia Tight End Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

The Mountaineers lose their top tight end to the transfer portal

According to Chris Anderson of 247Sports, West Virginia tight end Mike O'Laughlin has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer.

O'Laughlin has suffered three season-ending ACL injuries during his five years in Morgantown, and following his third injury against Texas on October 1st, he later contemplated retiring from the game of football later in the Month. 

He made 31 appearances for his career, including 19 starts and finished with 37 receptions for 292 yards and a touchdown.  

GET YOUR WVU TICKETS HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

USATSI_18984844_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

West Virginia Targeting Explosive WR in Portal

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19483413_168388579_lowres
Football

Bryce Ford-Wheaton's Draft Stock + Scouting Report

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19025306_168388579_lowres
Football

Former WVU WR Ali Jennings Enters Transfer Portal

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-12-01 at 8.59.16 PM
Recruiting

2023 Cincinnati Decommit Sets Official Visit to WVU

By Schuyler Callihan
Untitled design (5)
Football

Pat McAfee Reacts to Neal Brown Returning to West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
Nov 18, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks to his team during the first half against the Pennsylvania Quakers at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Xavier

By Christopher Hall
Nov 30, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with forward Jayson Tatum (0) and center Al Horford (42) from the sideline as they take on the Miami Heat at TD Garden.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Mazzulla Named Coach of the Month

By Christopher Hall
WVU Football / big 12 logo
Football

College Football Playoff Expanding in 2024

By Christopher Hall