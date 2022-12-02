West Virginia Tight End Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
The Mountaineers lose their top tight end to the transfer portal
According to Chris Anderson of 247Sports, West Virginia tight end Mike O'Laughlin has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer.
O'Laughlin has suffered three season-ending ACL injuries during his five years in Morgantown, and following his third injury against Texas on October 1st, he later contemplated retiring from the game of football later in the Month.
He made 31 appearances for his career, including 19 starts and finished with 37 receptions for 292 yards and a touchdown.
