West Virginia Unveils Uniform Combo vs. Kansas

West Virginia is going with the traditional blue helmet, blue jersey, and gold pants this Saturday as the Mountaineers welcome the Kansas Jayhawks to Mountaineer Field, kickoff scheduled for noon.

West Virginia is 8-1 all-time versus Kansas and has won the last six meetings.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly