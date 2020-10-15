SI.com
MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Unveils Uniform Combo vs. Kansas

Christopher Hall

West Virginia is going with the traditional blue helmet, blue jersey, and gold pants this Saturday as the Mountaineers welcome the Kansas Jayhawks to Mountaineer Field, kickoff scheduled for noon. 

West Virginia is 8-1 all-time versus Kansas and has won the last six meetings. 

