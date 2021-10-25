West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Enters Six-Day Window

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced that all conference games scheduled for Saturday, November 6, have entered a six-day window, will kickoff times and television to be determined following week nine of action (October 30).

West Virginia hosts the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys on November 6 while Baylor travels to TCU, Texas is on the road at Iowa State and in-state rivals Kansas and Kansas State meet in Lawrence.

