West Virginia Walloped in Ames

Ames, IA - The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) endured another lopsided loss Saturday afternoon 24-7 to the Iowa State Cyclones (4-5, 1-5).

West Virginia received the opening possession of the game and moved the ball to midfield but a holding penalty after picking up a third and two stalled the drive and the Mountaineers were forced to punt.

The Cyclones offense went three and out on its first series of the game.

The Mountaineer offense failed to convert a first down on consecutive drives and following a 36-yard punt set up Iowa State close to midfield.

Iowa State took advantage of the generous field position and chipped away 45 yards on eight plays to set up a 30-yard field goal and the early 3-0 advantage.

On the Cyclones ensuing possession, quarterback Hunter Dekkers went 6-6 for 58 yards and capped off the drive finding DeShawn Hanika in the endzone for the 16-yard touchdown pass and extending the lead 10-0.

After only tallying 54 yards of offense, the Mountaineers offense gained momentum. Quarterback JT Daniels kept the drive alive early in the possession, scrambling to his left and hitting Sam James for 17 yards on third and seven. Then, facing a second and ten, he stepped up in the pocket and scrambled up the middle for 12 yards before hitting Bryce Ford-Wheaton in the endzone from 25 yards out to get within three with 34 seconds in the half.

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers throws a pass in the first quarter against West Virginia during a NCAA football game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register, Des Moines Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa State took its opening possession of the second half down to the WVU 24-yard line and missed wide left on the 41-yard field goal attempt.

The Cyclones constructed consecutive touchdowns drives late in the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter to push the lead to 24-7.

The Mountaineers only mustered up 14 yards of offense after four second half possessions. Meanwhile, Iowa State produced another touchdown drive in the latter stages of the fourth quarter after a 30-yard punt put Iowa State inside WVU territory at the 34.

Garrett Greene came into the game and led the offense past midfield and into the endzone, finishing off the drive with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Sam James with just over a minute remaining as the Cyclones defeated the Mountaineers. 31-14.

GET YOUR WVU TICKETS HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly