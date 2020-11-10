West Virginia Women's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Finalized
Christopher Hall
West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced the nonconference matchups for the 2020-21 Mountaineer women’s basketball season on Tuesday.
The Mountaineers open the season from Nov. 27-28 at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. West Virginia begins the tournament with a matchup against Fresno State on Friday, Nov. 27, before concluding the weekend against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 28.
West Virginia will host North Alabama on Thursday, Dec. 3, for the home opener before welcoming Tennessee to Morgantown on Sunday, Dec. 6, for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
2020-21 West Virginia Women's Basketball Schedule
Nov 27 Fresno State*
Nov 28 LSU*
Dec 3 North Alabama
Dec 6 Tennessee**
Dec 10 Baylor
Dec 13 James Madison
Dec 18 @ Oklahoma State
Dec 20 Ohio
Dec 22 Coppin State
Jan 2 @ Kansas
Jan 5 @ Kansas State
Jan 9 Texas
Jan 13 Texas Tech
Jan 16 @ Oklahoma
Jan 20 Kansas State
Jan 23 Oklahoma State
Jan 27 @ Texas Tech
Jan 30 @ TCU
Feb 3 Iowa State
Feb 6 @ Texas
Feb 10 Kansas
Feb 14 Oklahoma
Feb 17 @ Baylor
Feb 20 TCU
Feb 24 @ Iowa State
Games in Bold Denotes Home Games
*South Point Thanksgiving Shootout
**Big 12/SEC Challenge
