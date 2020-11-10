West Virginia Women's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Finalized

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced the nonconference matchups for the 2020-21 Mountaineer women’s basketball season on Tuesday.

The Mountaineers open the season from Nov. 27-28 at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. West Virginia begins the tournament with a matchup against Fresno State on Friday, Nov. 27, before concluding the weekend against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 28.

West Virginia will host North Alabama on Thursday, Dec. 3, for the home opener before welcoming Tennessee to Morgantown on Sunday, Dec. 6, for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

2020-21 West Virginia Women's Basketball Schedule

Nov 27 Fresno State*

Nov 28 LSU*

Dec 3 North Alabama

Dec 6 Tennessee**

Dec 10 Baylor

Dec 13 James Madison

Dec 18 @ Oklahoma State

Dec 20 Ohio

Dec 22 Coppin State

Jan 2 @ Kansas

Jan 5 @ Kansas State

Jan 9 Texas

Jan 13 Texas Tech

Jan 16 @ Oklahoma

Jan 20 Kansas State

Jan 23 Oklahoma State

Jan 27 @ Texas Tech

Jan 30 @ TCU

Feb 3 Iowa State

Feb 6 @ Texas

Feb 10 Kansas

Feb 14 Oklahoma

Feb 17 @ Baylor

Feb 20 TCU

Feb 24 @ Iowa State

Games in Bold Denotes Home Games

*South Point Thanksgiving Shootout

**Big 12/SEC Challenge

