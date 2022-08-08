West Virginia's 2022 schedule features five ranked opponents
On Monday, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll released its preseason top 25 with Alabama topping the rankings followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame.
West Virginia will face five opponents ranked within the top 20 of the coaches poll, four coming from the Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma is the highest ranked conference member at No. 9 while Baylor sits tenth, Oklahoma State 11 and Texas rounds out the league at No. 18.
The Mountaineers will meet the 2021 ACC Champion and 16th-ranked Pitt Panthers in a rekindling of the Backyard Brawl in the season opener on Thursday, September 1 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:00 pm EST and airing on ESPN.
2022 Preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Football Coaches Poll
1. Alabama (54)
2. Ohio State (5)
3. Georgia (6)
4. Clemson
5. Notre Dame
6. Michigan
7. Texas A&M
8. Utah
9. Oklahoma
10. Baylor
11. Oklahoma State
12. Oregon
Read More
13. NC State
14. Michigan State
15. USC
16. Pitt
17. Miami
18. Texas
19. Wake Forest
20. Wisconsin
21. Kentucky
22. Cincinnati
23. Arkansas
24. Mississippi
25. Houston
You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly