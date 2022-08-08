West Virginia's 2022 schedule features five ranked opponents

On Monday, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll released its preseason top 25 with Alabama topping the rankings followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame.

West Virginia will face five opponents ranked within the top 20 of the coaches poll, four coming from the Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma is the highest ranked conference member at No. 9 while Baylor sits tenth, Oklahoma State 11 and Texas rounds out the league at No. 18.

The Mountaineers will meet the 2021 ACC Champion and 16th-ranked Pitt Panthers in a rekindling of the Backyard Brawl in the season opener on Thursday, September 1 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:00 pm EST and airing on ESPN.

2022 Preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Football Coaches Poll

1. Alabama (54)

2. Ohio State (5)

3. Georgia (6)

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Michigan

7. Texas A&M

8. Utah

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oklahoma State

12. Oregon

13. NC State

14. Michigan State

15. USC

16. Pitt

17. Miami

18. Texas

19. Wake Forest

20. Wisconsin

21. Kentucky

22. Cincinnati

23. Arkansas

24. Mississippi

25. Houston

