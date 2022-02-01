West Virginia's Matchups Against Pitt and Virginia Tech Moved to Primetime

On Monday, West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons in conjunction with the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the Mountaineers football road games against Pitt and Virginia has been moved to Thursday.

West Virginia and Pitt was originally scheduled to open the season on September 3 but has been moved up to Thursday, September 1. The matchup against Virginia Tech that was initially scheduled for September 24 will be moved to Thursday, September 22.

The national television network for the two primetime matchups will be announced at a later date.

"Moving two of our oldest football rivalries to primetime continues to build excitement for the 2022 season," said Lyons in a release by the university. "Fans will get to start the Labor Day Weekend with the Backyard Brawl, which is a great way to renew one of the best rivalries in college football. And if heading to Blacksburg for the first time since 2004 wasn't hard enough, changing it to a Thursday night matchup will showcase the rivalry even more to college football fans around the country."

