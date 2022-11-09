What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Oklahoma

This isn't the typical Oklahoma team that West Virginia fans, and really, the rest of the Big 12 Conference is accustomed to. They're not sitting at the top of the league standings, nor are they in the mix for a spot in the College Football Playoff or New Years Six bowl.

The Sooners roll into Morgantown with a 5-4 record and a struggling defense. Luckily for Oklahoma, West Virginia's defense isn't much better. In fact, it might be worse.

Last year when these two squared off, both offenses struggled to out drives together and when they did, they failed to come away with points. WVU was in prime position to win the game but a false start and a bad snap from Zach Frazier pushed the Mountaineers out of field goal range, forcing them to punt. Gabe Brkic chipped in a field goal from 29 yards out as time expired to give Oklahoma the win.

The Mountaineers are 0-9 against Oklahoma since joining the Big 12 Conference. Can they get that first league win over the Sooners this weekend?

According to the ESPN FPI, West Virginia has a 42% chance to win while Oklahoma has a 58% chance.

