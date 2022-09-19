Skip to main content

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Virginia Tech

The Mountaineers are expected to keep the Black Diamond Trophy.

The West Virginia Mountaineers cruised to a 65-7 victory this past weekend over Towson which could help bury the feelings of a disappointing 0-2 start to the year that includes losses to Pitt and Kansas.

The Mountaineers now look to get to .500 on the season with a win on Thursday night over rival Virginia Tech. WVU regained control of the Black Diamond Trophy last year in Morgantown coming up with a goal line stand at the end of the game to seal a 27-21 victory.

The Hokies also had a rough start to the season by losing to in-state foe Old Dominion 20-17, but have since bounced back with wins over Boston College and Wofford.

According to the ESPN FPI, West Virginia has a 63% chance to win the game while Virginia Tech has just a 37% chance. Kickoff between the Mountaineers and Hokies is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday and will be televised on ESPN. 

