What We Know vs. What We’re Assuming About WVU Football

Fall camp in Morgantown is set to begin in less than two weeks, and throughout the course of August, we'll learn quite a bit about this year's team. There are some things we do know today, however.

Today, I jotted down three things we know and three things we are assuming about this 2026 WVU football team.

What we know: The staff is in love with its RB duo

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Cam Cook is going to be the bell cow for this offense. What he did at Jacksonville State a year ago was not a fluke. He truly is one of the nation's best backs, and it won't take long for the country to realize that he is capable of doing what he did in 2025 at the Power Four level. The expectations internally are through the roof for him, as you would imagine.

Amari Latimer is worth all of the hype as well. In my nearly 11 years of covering this team, I don't recall another freshman being talked about as highly as this staff has with Latimer. They know he will be an impact player from day one.

What we're assuming: The secondary will struggle

Chams Diagne

All offseason long, I've expressed concerns about the secondary, particularly at cornerback. Chams Diagne is the only one I'm confident will play well consistently. I like the idea of Nick Taylor moving back to corner, but unsure of what it will look like this season. The two JUCO products, Rayshawn Reynolds Jr. and Da'Mun Allen, have the length, but are a little lean. Also, Keyshawn Robinson has to make a big step and fight for playing time. This cornerback group has all the makings of being a weakness, but you just never know.

What we know: The d-line is extremely light

West Virginia University defensive lineman Nate Gabriel. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Of the 16 players West Virginia has in its defensive line group, the average weight is 277.3 pounds. Jaylen Thomas is the only one who is over three bills at 316, and only six of them are 290+. This doesn't guarantee that they will struggle against the run, but it doesn't paint a great picture; that's for sure. Rich Rod and defensive coordinator Zac Alley would like a couple more 300-pounders to bump that average up to the mid-upper 280s.

What we're assuming: The o-line will see a significant turnaround

WVU Athletics Communications

5,528. That is the number of career snaps of West Virginia's projected starting offensive line in 2026. When you couple that with the addition of veteran offensive line coach Rick Trickett, who is widely viewed as one of the best teachers in the game, you expect a massive turnaround.

Let's be honest, last year's group set a pretty low bar, so it shouldn't be very difficult for this unit to produce better results. But there are many who believe, myself included, that this offensive line is not just going to be fixed; it will be one of the better o-lines in the Big 12. While the talent is certainly there, it may not be as smooth an operation as we all expect, particularly early on.

What we know: There is no QB battle

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I will continue to say this until either Rich Rod says it publicly or I no longer see others trying to make this something it is not. Folks, Mike Hawkins Jr. is this team's starting quarterback and has been for quite some time now. If anyone is calling it a "battle" or a "competition," it's either to play along with Rodriguez not wanting to say it publicly, or they are trying to drum up drama for no reason. This doesn't mean I'm down on Scotty Fox Jr., either. You may not like it because you were hoping Fox would be the guy, but it's not an opinion. It's a decision that has been made. I've called this the "worst-kept secret in Morgantown" for a few months now.

What we're assuming: They have enough depth at WR

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Prince Strachan, Jaden Bray, DJ Epps, John Neider, TaRon Francis, Kedrick Triplett, Keon Hutchins, Armoni Weaver-Bomar, Cyrus Traugh...when you start going through the Mountaineers' receiver room, it's easy to talk yourself into thinking they have eight or nine legitimate options. As we all know, not even the best teams in the country are that deep at that position, or any position for that matter. We have heard great things about each of the guys listed, but how many of them can be relied on? Are there enough of them?