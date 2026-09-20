What We Learned in WVU's Upset Victory Over Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers stunned the No. 25-ranked Virginia Cavaliers 38-27

Here are my initial thoughts from the Mountaineers' upset victory at Bank of America Stadium. A star was born tonight in Charlotte, North Carolina, by the name of Michael Hawkins Jr. The Mountaineers used their quarterback's five total touchdowns to cruise to a victory over the ranked Cavaliers.

Michael Hawkins Jr. is SPECIAL

True sophomore quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. played at a truly elite level against Virginia. Coming into the contest, Hawkins Jr. had only attempted 21 passes through the team's first two contests. Hawkins stepped back to pass 17 times in the upset win over the Cavaliers. While he threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns, his legs wore down the stout Virginia defense all game long, as he added 123 yards and three rushing touchdowns. His five total touchdowns carried the Mountaineers all night long.

The thing you have to be most impressed with is the decision-making. Hawkins has yet to throw an interception this season and showcased serious arm talent and accuracy tonight. Although the Mountaineers did not show much of the passing game in their first two contests, flashes of Hawkins Jr.’s big-play ability showed. Tonight, we got to see all of Hawkins Jr.’s ability on display. The Mountaineers are 3-0 for the first time since 2018, in large part because of the quarterback play.

DJ Epps is WVU’s Top Receiving option.

DJ Epps has arrived, folks. The senior wideout posted 112 receiving yards on just two catches last week against UT Martin, and followed it up with a phenomenal performance against the Cavaliers. Of his three receptions in the contest, Epps posted 94 yards and caught a pair of touchdowns. The senior wideout is becoming the best big play threat the Mountaineers have, and one of the best receivers in general.

The Mountaineers Were The More Physical Team

This was easy to see if you watched the game, but was admittedly not something that I was expecting. Sophomore defensive back Nick Taylor was laying the boom all night long. Taylor was ejected in the final minute of the game for targeting, but was laying clean hits on Virginia offensive players all night long. Taylor was not the only defensive back hitting hard, as true freshman Matt Sieg also got in on the action. The Mountaineers' offensive line was wildly impressive and moved around an experienced Virginia defense. The Mountaineers totaled 248 yards on the ground. Virginia came into the game more experienced and physically imposing than the Mountaineers, but none of that mattered to head coach Rich Rodriguez and his squad tonight.