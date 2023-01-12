Where To Watch: Former Mountaineers Going Pro

Here's how to watch your favorite Mountaineer football players in senior showcases.

West Virginia Football has three seniors planning their roadmap to the pros. Ahead of April's NFL Draft, here's how you can watch each of them on the biggest stages.

Dante Stills - Fairmont, W.Va. - DL - 6'4" - 285 lbs

Stills finished his Mountaineer career with 52.5 TFLs and 23.5 sacks. Five seasons produced 59 appearances, a WVU record. He’s also the program’s leader in career TFLs and finished at No. 4 in sacks.

Stills now seeks to follow his father, Gary, and older brother, Darius, into the fold of the National Football League, and Mountaineer fans can follow right along.

Beginning Feb. 28 and running through Mar. 6, Stills will lay it all out on the line in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Though the Combine is closed to the public, updates about the defensive line prospects will be released as follows:

Broadcast interviews – Friday, March 3

Media interviews – Wednesday, March 1

Measurements – Thursday, March 2

On-field workouts – Thursday, March 2

Prior to the Scouting Combine, Stills will make one final outing in the gold and blue: the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

The nation's premier senior showcase, the East-West Shrine Bowl pits the best draft-eligible football players against each other to raise money for Shriners Children’s Hospital. Stills will be one of approximately 125 of the nation's elite prospects. Top representatives from NFL and CFL teams will be in attendance, and the game will be played on Feb. 2 at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

Mountaineer fans will be able to watch both Stills and WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton in the game, broadcast on NFL Network at 5:30 p.m. PST/ 8 p.m. EST.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton - Fuquay-Varina, N.C. - WR - 6'3" - 224 lbs

Ford-Wheaton's inclusion in the East-West Shrine Bowl marks the second-straight season that WVU's offense has sent a player to the prestigious event.

Current Saint Louis BattleHawks RB Leddie Brown was invited last season, and was subsequently signed as an UDFA with the Los Angeles Chargers. Ford-Wheaton finished his time in the gold and blue (33 games) with 13 touchdowns and 1,666 yards on 131 completions.

He will also follow Stills to Lucas Oil Stadium for the NFL Scouting Combine in March, where he'll hope to continue his family's pro football legacy.

News on the wide receiver prospects will be available to the public as follows:

Broadcast interviews – March 2

Media interviews – March 3

Measurements – March 4

On-field workouts – March 4

Exree Loe - Johnstown, Pa. - LB - 6'0" - 214 lbs

Loe, a five year player for the Mountaineers, will show his skills in the Trillion Tropical Bowl, during Spiral "Bowl Week", Jan. 19-21.

Orlando's Camping World Stadium will set the scene for a meeting of NCAA Division 1 College All-Stars. Scouts and representatives from the NFL, CFL, XFL, and USFL will all be in attendance.

Loe's five seasons with the Mountaineers produced 185 tackles (116 solo), 13.5 TFLs, a pair of sacks, five pass deflections, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

