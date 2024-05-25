Where WVU's Portal Class Ranks in the Big 12 & Nationally
West Virginia brings back a bunch of talent on both sides of the ball from last year's nine-win team, but that didn't prevent Neal Brown and his staff from going out and adding through the transfer portal. The Mountaineers retooled their secondary, added depth at receiver, and landed some developmental pieces at quarterback and offensive tackle.
WVU's Portal Class:
QB Ryder Burton (BYU), WR Jaden Bray (Oklahoma State), WR Justin Robinson (Mississippi State), OT Xavier Bausley (Jacksonville State), DL T.J. Jackson (Troy), LB Reid Carrico (Ohio State), OLB Ty French (Gardner-Webb), CB TJ Crandall (Colorado State), CB Dontez Fagan (Charlotte), CB Ayden Garnes (Duquesne), CB Garnett Hollis Jr. (Northwestern), CB Kekoura Tarnue (Jacksonville State), DB Jaheem Joseph (Northwestern).
Following the most recent addition of Mississippi State wide receiver transfer Justin Robinson, West Virginia moved up to 16th nationally in On3 Sports' transfer portal rankings and second in the Big 12 Conference.
Big 12 Transfer Portal Rankings by On3 (National Ranking)
1. Colorado (1)
2. West Virginia (16)
3. UCF (21)
4. Texas Tech (26)
5. TCU (29)
6. Kansas (32)
7. Iowa State (37)
8. Baylor (38)
9. Utah (39)
10. Kansas State (48)
11. BYU (49)
12. Arizona (52)
13. Oklahoma State (54)
14. Cincinnati (57)
15. Arizona State (65)
16. Houston (69)
On3's Jesse Simonton also updated his Big 12 power rankings, slotting West Virginia sixth in the league.
"A year after getting picked to finish last in the Big 12, the Mountaineers are now seen as a fringe conference contender in 2024. Neal Brown not only saved his job but received a reworked contract and extension, and he spent the offseason plugging holes all over WVU’s roster. Jaheim White and CJ Donaldson return to lead a lethal 1-2 punch in the backfield, and quarterback, perhaps one of the best in the Big 12, is back as well. But the offensive line last multiple starters (including Zach Frazier) and the defense needed major reworking, so Brown inked seven transfers during the winter window and another three this spring — all cornerbacks. WVU recently landed former Georgia and Mississippi State wideout, who is at worst a decent depth piece."
