Hits & Misses: Revisiting WVU's 2020 Transfer Portal Class
The transfer portal has become a big piece of roster construction over the last six years or so, dating back to the first season for Neal Brown as the head coach at West Virginia. Over the next few weeks, we'll take a look at each transfer portal class Brown and his staff have brought in and evaluate the hit rate of each group.
What makes a player a hit? Either performed at a high level, was a key part of the team's overall success, or met expectations of their specific role.
What makes a player a miss? Failed to live up to expectations or played a minimal role in the team's overall success.
WR Zack Dobson - Miss
Dobson felt like a reach to me the moment I heard word they were pursuing him and he ended up being exactly that. He never appeared in a game for WVU and re-entered the portal three months into his first year in Morgantown.
DE Bryce Brand - Miss
The Maryland transfer didn't stick around for very long either, transferring to Bowling Green after just one season with the Mountaineers. He appeared in just two games and tallied two tackles. He did land on his feet at BGSU, totaling 47 tackles and four tackles for loss in two seasons there.
LB Tony Fields II - Hit
Everyone wanted Fields when he announced he was leaving Arizona and entered the portal. This kid was an absolute stud and immediately became the best player on West Virginia's defense. In his lone year with the Mountaineers, he led the Big 12 in tackles per game (9.8) and rightfully earned the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year award.
S Scottie Young Jr. - Hit
Young didn't have the same impact as his fellow Arizona transfer Tony Fields, but he got the job done. He had to sit out the 2020 season to fulfill eligibility requirements, but did get cleared to play in the Liberty Bowl against Army. In 2021, Young recorded 33 tackles, three passes defended, and a pair of tackles for loss.
P Tyler Sumpter - Hit
Sumpter had quite the leg on him and it really showed in his second year with the program when he booted seven punts over 50 yards, including a long of 72. He averaged 43.6 yards per punt as a senior and has 12 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.
Overall Hit Rate: 3/5 (60%).
