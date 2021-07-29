Winston Wright Jr Named to the 2021 Paul Hornung Watch List

The junior is looking to have a breakout season in his third year in the program.

On Thursday, the Louisville Sports Commission named West Virginia receiver and returner Winston Wright Jr. to the 2021 Preseason Paul Hornung Watch List.

Winston Wright Jr. hauled in a team-leading 70 receptions and led the team with 553 last season to go with two touchdowns, including two 100 yard+ performances, both coming on the road versus Texas Tech (126) and Oklahoma State (127). The junior has nabbed 66 receptions for 650 yards and two touchdowns in his Mountaineer career. In addition, he is averaging 22.9 yards per kickoff return with a touchdown during his career.

Oct 31, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. (16) makes a catch and runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

In its 12th season, the Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission in memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville in March 2021.

The Paul Hornung Award has created an impressive legacy in 11 years, including seven winners who were first round NFL draft picks – DeVonta Smith, Tavon Austin, Odell Beckham Jr., Shaq Thompson, Christian McCaffrey, Jabrill Peppers and Saquon Barkley.

2021 Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Jacob Adams - Louisiana Tech

Tyler Allgeier - BYU

Tyler Badie - Missouri

Jake Bailey - Rice

Tank Bigsby - Auburn

Phillip Brooks - Kansas State

Jermaine Brown Jr. - UAB

Jordan Byrd - San Diego State

Tyleek Collins - University of Las Vegas

Britain Covey - Utah

Aron Cruickshank - Rutgers

Derius Davis - TCU

Nathaniel Dell - Houston

Jahan Dotson - Penn State

Romeo Doubs - Nevada

Demario Douglas - Liberty

Jerrion Ealy - Ole Miss

Tresten Ebner - Baylor

Jahmyr Gibbs - Georgia Tech

Danny Gray - Southern Methodist

Donavon Greene - Wake Forest

Justin Hall - Ball State

Travell Harris - Washington State

Connor Heyward - MSU

Khaleb Hood - Georgia Southern

Jha'Quan Jackson - Tulane

D'Shawn Jamison - Texas

Cam Johnson Vandy

Jeshaun Jones - Maryland

Velus Jones Jr. - Tennessee

Zonovan Knight - NC State

Jaylan Knighton - Miami

Kenny Logan Jr. - Kansas

DJ Matthews - Indiana

Marvin Mims - Oklahoma

Kyle Phillips - UCLA

Kalil Pimpleton - Central Michigan

Myles Price - Texas Tech

Clint Ratkovich - Northern Illinois

Jayden Reed - Michigan State

Nikko Remigio - Cal

Ronnie Rivers - Fresno State

Stephon Robinson Jr. - Northwestern

Tyrell Robinson - Army

Wandale Robinson - Kentucky

Ainias Smith - Texas A&M

Chris Smith - Louisiana Tech

Tyler Snead - East Carolina

Caleb Spurlin - Appalachian State

Derek Stingley Jr. - LSU

Keylon Stokes - Tulsa

Deandre Torrey - North Texas

Calvin Turner Jr. - Hawaii

Kyren Williams - Notre Dame

Garret Wilson - Ohio State

Mykael Wright - Oregon

Winston Wright Jr. - West Virginia

