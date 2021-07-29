Winston Wright Jr Named to the 2021 Paul Hornung Watch List
On Thursday, the Louisville Sports Commission named West Virginia receiver and returner Winston Wright Jr. to the 2021 Preseason Paul Hornung Watch List.
Winston Wright Jr. hauled in a team-leading 70 receptions and led the team with 553 last season to go with two touchdowns, including two 100 yard+ performances, both coming on the road versus Texas Tech (126) and Oklahoma State (127). The junior has nabbed 66 receptions for 650 yards and two touchdowns in his Mountaineer career. In addition, he is averaging 22.9 yards per kickoff return with a touchdown during his career.
In its 12th season, the Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission in memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville in March 2021.
The Paul Hornung Award has created an impressive legacy in 11 years, including seven winners who were first round NFL draft picks – DeVonta Smith, Tavon Austin, Odell Beckham Jr., Shaq Thompson, Christian McCaffrey, Jabrill Peppers and Saquon Barkley.
2021 Paul Hornung Award Watch List
Jacob Adams - Louisiana Tech
Tyler Allgeier - BYU
Tyler Badie - Missouri
Jake Bailey - Rice
Tank Bigsby - Auburn
Phillip Brooks - Kansas State
Jermaine Brown Jr. - UAB
Jordan Byrd - San Diego State
Tyleek Collins - University of Las Vegas
Britain Covey - Utah
Aron Cruickshank - Rutgers
Derius Davis - TCU
Nathaniel Dell - Houston
Jahan Dotson - Penn State
Romeo Doubs - Nevada
Demario Douglas - Liberty
Jerrion Ealy - Ole Miss
Tresten Ebner - Baylor
Jahmyr Gibbs - Georgia Tech
Danny Gray - Southern Methodist
Donavon Greene - Wake Forest
Justin Hall - Ball State
Travell Harris - Washington State
Connor Heyward - MSU
Khaleb Hood - Georgia Southern
Jha'Quan Jackson - Tulane
D'Shawn Jamison - Texas
Cam Johnson Vandy
Jeshaun Jones - Maryland
Velus Jones Jr. - Tennessee
Zonovan Knight - NC State
Jaylan Knighton - Miami
Kenny Logan Jr. - Kansas
DJ Matthews - Indiana
Marvin Mims - Oklahoma
Kyle Phillips - UCLA
Kalil Pimpleton - Central Michigan
Myles Price - Texas Tech
Clint Ratkovich - Northern Illinois
Jayden Reed - Michigan State
Nikko Remigio - Cal
Ronnie Rivers - Fresno State
Stephon Robinson Jr. - Northwestern
Tyrell Robinson - Army
Wandale Robinson - Kentucky
Ainias Smith - Texas A&M
Chris Smith - Louisiana Tech
Tyler Snead - East Carolina
Caleb Spurlin - Appalachian State
Derek Stingley Jr. - LSU
Keylon Stokes - Tulsa
Deandre Torrey - North Texas
Calvin Turner Jr. - Hawaii
Kyren Williams - Notre Dame
Garret Wilson - Ohio State
Mykael Wright - Oregon
Winston Wright Jr. - West Virginia
