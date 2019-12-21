WR Coach Xavier Dye Headed to South Florida

West Virginia wide receivers coach Xavier Dye accepts the same position at the University of South Florida under his former wide receivers coach at Clemson and current USF head coach, Jeff Scott.

Xavier Dye played at Clemson from 2007-10 and during that time, Scott was a graduate assistant under then Clemson head coach Tommy Bowden in 2008 before Dabo Swinney promoted Scott to wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at the conclusion of the season.

Dye returned to Clemson as a graduate assistant in 2017 spending two years under co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown praised coach Xavier Dye's work with the Mountaineers’ receiving core following the season on how much they improved during the season.

Brown announced on Twitter that the search is underway for a new receivers coach.