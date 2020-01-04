WVU Announces Priority Ticket Requests for Florida State Game Start Jan. 6

Per the West Virginia University Athletic Department, Priority Ticket Requests for Florida State Game Start Jan. 6

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 3, 2020) – West Virginia and Florida State will open the 2020 season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Sept. 5, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta.

Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members for 2019 and 2020, and 2019 football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to request tickets to be seated in WVU’s allotment through the Mountaineer Ticket Office.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 6, MAC members and season ticket holders can log in to their online account at WVUGAME.com to request priority tickets to the game. A priority ticket request paper form also will be mailed to those patrons in mid-January.

Ticket requests placed online or through the paper form must be received no later than the April 1 priority deadline. Credit cards will only be the only accepted form of payment. Credit cards will not be charged until after the April deadline.

For a Mercedes-Benz Stadium seating chart, visit WVUsports.com/CFAKickoff. Please note, WVU does not have all seats in each shaded section. The game will be mobile phone entry only with tickets to be retrieved on smart phones through the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl/Kickoff Game app. Fans should keep an updated e-mail on their WVU account for additional information in the future.

Ticket prices in the general seating of WVU’s allotment range from $225 lower level sideline or mezzanine seats to $60 for upper level seats in the end zone. Three club seating options are available and are limited based on MAC priority status to Captains Club level MAC members and above.

VIP (SunTrust) Club and Lower Level (DeltaSky360) Club tickets are limited and if requests exceed supply then this MAC priority allocation will be followed in each respective seating club: Summit – 14 tickets; Stadium Suite holders and Mountaineer Scholars – 12; Gold Scholars – 10; Blue Scholars – 8; Champions, Directors and Captains Club – 4.

Harrah’s Club tickets are limited and if requests exceed supply then this MAC priority allocation will be followed: Summit – 8 tickets; Stadium Suite holders and Mountaineer Scholars – 6; Gold Scholars – 4; Blue Scholars – 4; Champions, Directors and Captains Club – 2.

Any club ticket amounts requested above these priority limits will be assigned with the best available price level as availability permits. Subsequent allocations over limits that can not be accommodated will be assigned the next best available price level.

Fans are encouraged to request as many tickets as they would like at the desired price point and every effort will be made to accommodate each request. In April, all requests will be filled within the best available price level based on current MAC annual giving level and priority points rank within each level. If the price level requested is not available, seats will be assigned in the next best available price level.

Fans with no MAC priority status and the general public can order tickets in the upper level with the option to request an upgrade beginning Jan. 6 at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. Student ticket information will be available at a later date. Once the priority process is complete in April, any remaining seating options will become available to the general public.

WVU has a seven game home schedule in the 2020 campaign. Season ticket deposits are now available for just $99 at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU GAME.