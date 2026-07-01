WVU Athletics Announces New Flagship Radio Affiliates

We are in the dog days of summer and counting down the days until Rich Rodriguez and his team take the field for the start of an important season. The 2026 West Virginia Mountaineers football season will also officially mark the start of new flagship affiliates for WVU football, basketball, and baseball.

The University announced on Wednesday that it will have new flagship affiliates for the 2026 season, with the return of WVRC Media. WVU Athletic Director Wren Baker expressed his excitement about continuing to work with WVRC Media to broadcast major WVU sports.

"The return of stations from WVRC Media strengthens our radio network, which will be good for our fans throughout the state. Our radio broadcasts are some of the best in sports, and we look forward to our renewed partnership with WVRC Media and the amplification of our broadcasts on the WVRC stations." Baker said via the WVU sports website.

WVAQ-FM and WAJR-AM will return as the flagship station for WVU football games, men’s basketball games, and weekly coaches' shows for Rich Rodriguez, Ross Hodge, and Mark Kellogg. WVAQ and WAJR will act as the flagship Morgantown station for the first time since 2013.

The new era of these flagship stations will begin with the Rich Rodriguez show, set for August 24th.

"On behalf of our entire team at WVRC Media in Morgantown, Clarksburg, Elkins, Martinsburg, Berkeley Springs and Cumberland/Keyser, we are elated to have the Mountaineers back on our stations," WVRC Media President & CEO George Pelletier said via the WVU sports website. "We look forward to working closely with Learfield and West Virginia University to provide the best possible coverage and experience for all Mountaineer fans. Let's Go!"

What does this really mean for how I listen to WVU sports?

At the end of the day, WVU athletics broadcasts should be just as accessible and ideally a little bit more accessible with these new flagship stations. Although you may have to tune into a different station to listen to all of your WVU content, there should be no difference in the quality and content that you will be hearing on these stations.

It will be the same voices bringing you all of the action and coverage from around the state. With the continued rise of the baseball program, it would make sense to make sports like that more accessible for all in hopes of continuing to grow the program. Baker has done a great job growing WVU Athletics into a legitimate national brand, and this makes that brand more accessible to those in the state of West Virginia.