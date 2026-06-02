WVU Baseball Punctuates Thrilling Walk-Off Win vs. Kentucky With Rousing Rendition of 'Country Roads'

When West Virginia University baseball fans think back on the 2026 NCAA Tournament, it won't be first baseman Armani Guzman's walk-off single that they remember. Although that part was pretty cool, too.

Instead, it will no doubt be the stadium-wide rendition of John Denver's "Country Roads"—a moment that also brought with it plenty of tears—that comes to mind.

The Mountaineers were up against the Kentucky Wildcats in game 7 of the Morgantown Regional on Monday night, the winner of which would advance to the Super Regional round and bring themselves one step closer to the World Series in Omaha.

But toward the end of the elimination game, things were tense. Although WVU at one point held a 5–1 lead, the situation grew much more fraught in the evening's latter half, when Kentucky tied things up in the eighth on back-to-back home runs.

Thankfully, though, the Mountaineers' prayers were answered at the bottom of the 10th, when Guzman hit a single and grad student Brodie Kresser brought it in for the game-winning run. Ticket = punched.

Soon after that, the entire stadium was swaying back and forth and singing John Denver in unison. At one point, a visibly emotional Guzman even got on the mic and led the crowd in song.

Watch that below:

SING THAT SONG, WEST VIRGINIA!



What a moment in Morgantown. This is why we love college baseball ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GckCPLI9jT — ESPN (@espn) June 2, 2026

"That was fun. Couldn't draw it up any better," WVU coach Steve Sabins said after the game. "I think everything that you love about coaching and everything that you love about the players was on full display this weekend. It was cinema. Literally everything that you could imagine.

"The place was sold out. There's more and more people going on that hill every time that we play. And we're bringing a Super Regional to Morgantown for the first time in program history. The goal, since I've been here for 11 years, has been to do things that have never been done in program history. And to be able to do that again this season is certainly special."

The Mountaineers now get to stay at home for the next round, where they will face Cal Poly. Game 1 of that series is slated for June 5 at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2; Game 2 is on June 6 at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Timing for a Game 3, if needed, is still TBD.

Why does WVU sing 'Country Roads'?

It's a great question. According to WV News, the Mountaineer Marching Band began playing "Country Roads" in 1972, just one year after the song was first released. And not long after that, the ditty made its way into football. It is traditionally played after a WVU win.

On Monday, many a fan chimed in online, moved by the unifying fandom on display. For longtime WVU supporters, the fact that this song was sung wouldn't have come as a shock ... but something about this particular moment did seem quite special. Perhaps it was a great reminder of just how wonderful sports can be.

I know we get lost in the chaos of NIL and the transfer portal



But, listening to West Virginia’s Armani Guzman, a young man from New York, singing ‘Country Roads’ is so darn wholesome.



College Sports still deliver pic.twitter.com/IwFyFqwodV — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace) June 2, 2026

Is this the coolest postgame tradition in college sports? Genuinely asking because it’s going to be pretty damn tough to beat…



West Virginia & all the fans swaying, singing Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver



Chills, man… This is amazing pic.twitter.com/5OA2WxDelo — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) June 2, 2026

There is no better postgame tradition in all of sports than West Virginia singing “Country Roads”. pic.twitter.com/SUTWhtHT2s — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) June 2, 2026

Country Roads is the most underrated tradition in sports. Period. Gives you chills the first time you experience it in person https://t.co/gmCFTaujN2 — Boys Boppin (@BoppinWTBoyz) June 2, 2026

Unreal 24 hours of WVU baseball. Props to ESPN announcers for laying back and letting the audio of Country Roads play after the win. https://t.co/icLWTSltjD — Freem (@freemmatt) June 2, 2026

I’ve had the honor of standing in a circle of strangers at a @WVUfootball tailgate passing Fireball around at 11am singing Country Roads. This even greater. pic.twitter.com/k7ycWFVZKp — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton) June 2, 2026

Crazy seeing how many people didn’t know how cool this tradition is because @espn almost always cuts away to go to the next game. One of the best traditions in college sports. It’s not just some thing that gets you hyped before a game. You have to earn singing Country Roads. https://t.co/o4JKqJIrTj — Mazey’s Ice Cream (@Mazeys_IceCream) June 2, 2026

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