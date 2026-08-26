WVU CB Chams Diagne Gets It, Says 'You Can’t Play Here Being Soft'

There aren't many certainties in the West Virginia cornerback room entering the 2026 season, but Georgia State transfer Chams Diagne (pronounced “chomz jine”) is one of them.

The redshirt senior has created some separation in that group and is someone that I believe will end up being the Mountaineers' top option at the position this season. The length is legit. Sometimes a player may be listed at 6'3" or 6'4," and you find yourself doing a double-take, going, " Really? Are we sure?" Diagne is absolutely every bit of 6'3", 208 lbs, and then some.

Having size is one thing, but actually putting it to use is another. Diagne has had success jamming receivers at the line of scrimmage and bumping them off course early in the route.

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“Very physical," he said when describing his game. "I mean, we got Rich Rodriguez as a head coach. So you know, hard edge is a real thing. You got to bring it. You can’t play here being soft. So real physical.”

That size, that physicality, is exactly what already has NFL scouts' attention. If he plays up to expectations, his name will start popping up on draft boards all throughout the league.

What I took from that quote, though, more than his play style, was how bought in he is to Rich Rod's culture. He went into further detail about how he wanted to be challenged and knew early on that West Virginia would ultimately be the place that could help him reach his full potential.

“I think he hooked me on my visit. Just like his philosophy of football and the hard edge culture, that’s something that really stood out, and I knew I wanted to be a part of that because that’s going to help elevate my game in the long run. He was raw and uncut. He’s the same guy he was on the visit that he is now.”

As we have seen over the years, not every player is cut out to play for Rich Rod. Those who are, however, have a chance to turn into high-level players because not only will they develop from a football standpoint, but they are going to be pushed as they've never been pushed before. By the time they leave here, they will be in the best shape of their life and be tougher mentally, having gone through intense practices and workouts.