WVU Coaching Staffs Taking a Pay Cut

West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons announced athletic staff salary reductions for the fiscal year of 2021 Friday afternoon.

Along with Lyons, head football coach Neal Brown, men's basketball coach Bob Huggins, women's basketball coach Mike Carey and baseball coach Randy Mazey will voluntarily take a 10% salary reduction starting July 1st.

Additionally, all coaches and athletic staff that have a salary of more than $100,000 will have a 5% reduction while a 2.5% salary reduction for staff making under $100,000.

Also, one-third (65 employees) of the athletic department's staff will be furloughed for 60 days starting May 24th and some employees will not return as part of the reduction in force measures, and as of now, those jobs will not be filled.

"News like this is not easy. I appreciate the understanding of our staff in these uncertain times,” Lyons said in a statement released by the athletic communications department. “The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt us a financial situation that requires action, and our entire department will be affected as we work to minimize the effects and maintain a fiscally responsible operation.”

West Virginia is projected to lose five million dollars after the Big 12 and NCAA men's basketball championships and the recent cuts only total three-million in savings. Lyons and his staff are continuing to analyze the overall budget and make additional cuts and savings.

“I am still optimistic that we will have a football season this fall,” Lyons said. “To date, more than 40 schools have announced budget reductions, 22 in the Power 5 conferences and six in the Big 12. Revenues, along with donor support, across the country have been affected by COVID-19, so we are not alone. However, we are trying to navigate this with the emphasis of making the least amount of negative impact on our student-athletes and department.”

