WVU DB David Vincent-Okoli Leaves the Team

As first reported by Mike Casazza of 247 sports, defensive back David Vincent-Okoli has left the West Virginia football program.

Vincent-Okoli, a four-star prospect according to 247 and Rivals, was the Mountaineers' top-rated recruit in the Mountaineers' 2020 class.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland native did not see any action last season and was one of several players suspended for the 2020 season opener.

This makes the third defensive back West Virginia lost this offseason after Dreshun Miller and, most recently, Tykee Smith entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

