Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

WVU DB David Vincent-Okoli Leaves the Team

West Virginia defensive back David Vincent-Okoli exits the Mountaineer football program.
Author:
Publish date:

As first reported by Mike Casazza of 247 sports, defensive back David Vincent-Okoli has left the West Virginia football program.

Vincent-Okoli, a four-star prospect according to 247 and Rivals, was the Mountaineers' top-rated recruit in the Mountaineers' 2020 class.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland native did not see any action last season and was one of several players suspended for the 2020 season opener. 

This makes the third defensive back West Virginia lost this offseason after Dreshun Miller and, most recently, Tykee Smith entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Jordan Lesley
Football

WATCH: DC Jordan Lesley Discusses Versatility, Newcomers, Competition at DB + More

Gerad Parker
Football

WATCH: Gerad Parker Following Day 3 of Spring Practice

WVU Football
Football

WVU DB David Vincent-Okoli Leaves the Team

Andrew Wilson-Lamp (20), Sean Ryan (10)
Football

Neal Brown Wants Maturity and Consistency from the Receivers

Xavier Musketeers forward A'Riana Gray (21) drives the ball against UConn Huskies guard Anna Makurat (24) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. UConn defeated Xavier 106-59.
WVU Womens Basketball

Mike Carey Adds Xavier Graduate Transfer A'riana Gray

IMG_9605
Football

Finding the Best 5 Along the Offensive Line

Neal Brown
Football

Neal Brown Reflects on the Passing of Howard Schnellenberger

Feb 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots against TCU Horned Frogs guard PJ Fuller (4) during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Basketball

BREAKING: Taz Sherman Enters Name Into 2021 NBA Draft