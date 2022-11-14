Skip to main content

BREAKING: Talented WVU DB Enters Transfer Portal

Big loss for West Virginia's secondary.

West Virginia's secondary has been hit hard with injuries all season long and now, it suffers its first loss to the transfer portal. Monday afternoon, true freshman defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad announced on Twitter that he will be entering the portal.

Bin-Wahad played in five games this season and recorded four tackles. He chose West Virginia out of high school over other offers from Arizona State, TCU, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Nebraska, South Carolina, Central Florida, Penn State, Georgia Tech, and several others.

